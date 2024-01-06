The State of the Union Address: A Moment of Reflection

House Speaker Mike Johnson has extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver his annual State of the Union address on March 7. This invitation comes amidst a time of great challenge for the country, and Johnson hopes that Biden’s address will provide insight into his broader vision and policy priorities as he campaigns for reelection later this year.

The State of the Union address is a longstanding tradition where the president speaks to a joint session of Congress, detailing the current state of affairs and outlining the administration’s goals for the future. This year’s address holds particular significance as it will be the first State of the Union for Speaker Johnson.

It is noteworthy that Biden’s address will take place after crucial deadlines to prevent a government shutdown. Funding for federal agencies overseeing various programs, including veterans, transportation, housing, agriculture, and energy, is set to expire on January 19. Additionally, funding for other vital government sectors, such as the Pentagon, State Department, and Homeland Security, will run out on February 2.

As history shows, Biden’s decision to schedule the address for March 7 makes it the latest State of the Union since 1934 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt reintroduced the practice of delivering the speech in person. Prior to this year, the latest State of the Union was given by Biden himself on March 1, 2022.

In reflecting on last year’s State of the Union, Biden emphasized his commitment to completing his unfinished agenda, including lowering insulin costs, addressing climate change, enacting gun control measures, and implementing tax reforms. This came against the backdrop of a divided Congress, as some House Republicans interrupted and jeered at Biden’s remarks, particularly when he discussed potential cuts to Medicare and Social Security proposed by GOP lawmakers.

