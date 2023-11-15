New Leadership Emerges for House Republicans as Jordan’s Nomination Falls

Washington, D.C. – In a surprising turn of events, House Republicans have dropped Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as their nominee for Speaker, causing a wave of uncertainty and chaos within the party. With three failed attempts to elect a Speaker, the Republicans held an internal vote to determine whether Jordan should remain as their nominee. The vote resulted in a majority decision to remove Jordan and sparked a frantic search for a new candidate to unite the party.

As House Republicans head home for the weekend, they plan to reconvene on Monday evening for a candidate forum, where prospective speakers will have the opportunity to address the party. Following the forum, another internal vote will be held on Tuesday to determine the final nominee.

The sudden vacancy in leadership has triggered a race within the House Republican conference, with some members openly declaring their candidacy immediately after Jordan’s removal. Others have expressed their intention to seriously consider running over the weekend. This period of uncertainty leaves the House in a paralyzed state, lacking a speaker until a new nominee is chosen.

Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry has stated that the goal is to hold a speaker election on the House floor next Tuesday, following the candidate forum and internal vote process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who was dropped as the House Republican nominee for Speaker? Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was dropped as the House Republican nominee for Speaker. When will a new nominee be determined? A candidate forum will be held on Monday evening, followed by another internal vote on Tuesday to select a new nominee. What happens in the meantime? The House will remain without a Speaker over the weekend and into Monday, leaving the lower chamber in a state of paralysis. Who are the potential candidates? Several members have expressed their candidacy, including Reps. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Austin Scott, R-Ga., and Jodey Arrington, R-Texas. What is the timeline for the speaker election? The goal is to hold the speaker election on the House floor next Tuesday.

With the removal of Jordan as the nominee, House Republicans face a critical decision in selecting their next leader. The race is now wide open, and the coming days will be filled with intense politicking and negotiations to find a candidate who can rally the party and bring stability to the House.

Sources: usatoday.com