A Helpful Creature: Mouse Organizes Man’s Shed Every Night

A small shed in Builth Wells, a cozy town in central Wales, has become the stage for an unexpected display of tidiness. Retired postman Rodney Holbrook was perplexed when he discovered that his shed was mysteriously cleaned every night. Determined to uncover the truth, Holbrook set up surveillance cameras to capture the culprit in action.

To his surprise, the footage revealed a diligent helper in the form of a tiny mouse. The black-and-white night-vision images showcased the mouse scurrying around Holbrook’s workbench, moving objects left behind into a neatly arranged box. Screwdrivers, clothes pegs, and even bits of cable were carefully transported by the industrious creature.

“I started noticing that food I left out for the birds would end up in my old shoes stored in the shed, prompting me to set up a camera,” Holbrook mentioned. It didn’t take long for the camera to capture the miniature cleaner diligently organizing the space night after night. Impressed by the mouse’s efforts, Holbrook decided to relinquish his tidying responsibilities, knowing the diligent creature would see to it.

While the mouse seems capable of tidying up a variety of objects, some items pose more of a challenge. A particularly long cable, for instance, proved to be an arduous task for the tiny Marie Kondo. Holbrook couldn’t contain his amazement, exclaiming, “The things this little mouse tidies away are truly remarkable. If I left my wife in there, I’m certain it would organize her too!” The nightly tidying ritual has now been ongoing for an impressive two months.

Interestingly, this is not the first encounter that Holbrook has had with a house-proud mouse. He recounted another incident from 2019 when he installed a night-vision camera for a friend, only to discover that another diligent mouse was organizing his friend’s shed as well.

