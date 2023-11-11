House Passes Long-Term Spending Bills, Agriculture Bill Fails

The House of Representatives, led by the Republican majority, successfully passed three long-term appropriations bills on Thursday evening, which will now move to the Senate for approval. However, the bills face opposition from Democrats, setting the stage for potential negotiations between the chambers.

While these appropriations bills do not immediately impact the looming government shutdown, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 12:01 a.m., they are essential for funding several key departments. The approved measures pertain to the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security for the fiscal year 2024. On the other hand, the House failed to pass an agriculture bill that would have provided funding for the Department of Agriculture for a full year.

Interestingly, the failed agriculture bill saw opposition from both Democrats and more than 25 Republicans. Some Republicans expressed concerns about abortion-related policies within the legislation, leading to their vote against it.

To prevent a government shutdown, the Senate and the House must either reach a consensus on the same version of the 12 appropriations bills before Sunday or agree on a short-term funding deal while longer-term funding measures are being worked upon.

With the passage of these three appropriations bills, the House has approved a total of four out of the 12 bills required. In contrast, the Senate has yet to pass any.

While the Senate is moving forward with a short-term funding measure to extend the deadline for comprehensive appropriations bills, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is unlikely to bring the proposal to the floor unless border security provisions are added to it. McCarthy believes that if border funding is included in the continuing resolution, he can garner enough support from Republican members to avert a government shutdown over the weekend. However, as of now, no finalized deal on border funding has been reached in the Senate’s short-term bill.

In parallel, McCarthy plans to present the House’s own continuing resolution, which is expected to contain less funding compared to the Senate version and include more conservative demands. The House stopgap measure will prioritize border security and align with an earlier agreement between the pragmatic Main Street Caucus and the hard-right Freedom Caucus. The duration of the continuing resolution remains uncertain.

This achievement of passing the appropriations bills signifies a partial win for McCarthy, who has faced challenges in unifying his conference behind a short-term plan that satisfies the hard-right faction while maintaining his leadership position. In order to advance the appropriations bills, McCarthy had to make concessions to hard-right members, such as omitting earmarked funds for Ukraine in the Defense appropriations bill, as per the request of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

However, despite these efforts, approximately 10 Republican members have publicly declared that they will not vote in favor of a continuing resolution as a form of protest against the House’s delay in considering full-year funding bills. This poses a predicament for McCarthy and his leadership team, as they hope that the progress made towards fiscal year 2024 bills will eventually sway the hard-liners to support a stopgap agreement with the Senate. This theory will be put to the test when the House’s continuing resolution is brought to the floor on Friday.

