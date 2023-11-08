House Approves Emergency Aid to Israel, Cuts IRS Funding

In a surprising turn of events, the Republican-controlled House has passed legislation to provide approximately $14 billion in emergency aid to Israel. This move has come under scrutiny as it involves cutting an equal amount from the budget of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

House Speaker Mike Johnson made the decision to separate the funding for Israel from the rest of the emergency aid package. The House argued that reducing the budget was necessary to prevent the federal deficit from increasing further. However, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the cuts to the IRS would actually end up costing taxpayers more money. The CBO projected that the reduction in funding would result in a loss of $26.8 billion in tax revenue, while IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel estimates the loss to be closer to $90 billion.

The legislation passed by a narrow margin, with 12 Democrats joining most Republicans in support of it. However, Senate leaders have already stated that they will not consider the proposal, and President Biden has threatened to veto it.

Critics of the legislation argue that it undermines the importance of adequately funding the IRS. The tax agency had received increased funding earlier in the year as part of President Biden’s legislative agenda. Republicans have been consistently targeting this funding, aiming to redirect it to other areas.

Democrats have condemned the House’s actions, calling it a partisan stunt that will not offset the cost of the foreign aid package. They argue that the move jeopardizes crucial aid to Israel and promotes policies that benefit wealthy tax evaders. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has emphasized that the Senate will not consider the proposal, and Democrats are working on a separate aid package that includes funding for Israel, Ukraine, and defense in the Asia-Pacific region.

The House’s decision to tie the funding for Israel to spending cuts and the subsequent partisan fight has raised concerns about the speaker’s approach. It is seen as a preview of the tactics Speaker Johnson may employ in future negotiations with the Senate and the White House.

As the aid package heads to the Senate, it remains to be seen how this unusual approach to foreign aid and budget cuts will play out.