A Timeless Blend: House in Los Cocos

Located in the beautiful city of Mérida, Mexico, the House in Los Cocos stands as a testament to the power of simplicity and timelessness in architecture. Designed by Ludwig Godefroy Architecture, the project takes inspiration from the land itself and creates a harmonious blend of nature and built space.

The narrow proportion of the land initially poses a challenge, but the architects cleverly use this to their advantage. By crossing the space from side to side, they create a strong vanishing point effect that guides the eye throughout the entire house. Water becomes a key element, flowing through the house and materializing the perspective.

The design is based on a series of fragmented pavilions, taking inspiration from pre-Hispanic architecture. These pavilions are organized around a central body of water and a swimming pool, creating a large protected void in the center. This void, or the central agora, serves as the heart of the house, connecting all the private spaces together.

In an effort to foster a strong sense of interiority in the exterior, the architects have seamlessly integrated the garden into the living spaces. The central living pavilion floats above the garden, allowing for the breeze to pass through and creating a sense of openness. The contrast between open and closed spaces defines the boundary between public and private areas.

One of the most striking aspects of the House in Los Cocos is its blend of solid materials such as concrete, wood, and stone. These materials, chosen for their ability to age gracefully, add to the timeless quality of the design. The architects have intentionally embraced the concept of time, allowing the “patina of time” to become a part of the project.

By taking a step back from the focus on elemental elements, the House in Los Cocos stands as an example of clean and abstract architecture. The search for simplicity has resulted in a design that is both visually appealing and functional. It is a space where people can wander through the garden, taking a meditative walk and experiencing the passage of time.