House GOP Leaders Shift Focus to Avoid Government Shutdown

In an unexpected turn of events, House GOP leaders have decided to change their approach in order to avoid a government shutdown. Instead of pushing for a stand-alone vote on the troubled agriculture spending bill, they are now looking to pass a House GOP stop-gap measure. Three House GOP lawmakers have confirmed this shift in strategy.

The decision comes as senior Republicans are aggressively working to amend and pass three other spending bills to fund the Departments of State, Defense, and Homeland Security. Their focus is now on these three bills, with abortion policy and agriculture spending issues taking a backseat.

It appears that there is significant opposition within the GOP to the agriculture spending bill, with as many as 40 Republican lawmakers planning to vote against it. However, some believe the actual number of opposed votes is closer to 20. A major source of discontent among rural Republicans is the steep spending cuts to key agriculture programs. Additionally, about 10 GOP members are unhappy with the inclusion of a controversial ban on mail delivery of abortion pills, which they expected would be addressed but was not.

It was anticipated that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) would propose an amendment to remove the ban on mail delivery of abortion pills from the agriculture spending bill. However, GOP leaders reportedly blocked this move. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), chair of the House Republican conference, neither confirmed nor denied having a role in blocking the amendment, stating that they are working through the legislative process.

Despite the potential abandonment of the agriculture spending bill, the House GOP leaders have not made any changes to the floor schedule. They plan to proceed with voting on all four spending bills. However, without enough votes in favor of the agriculture spending bill, it is likely to fail on the floor. This failure would emphasize the need for urgent passage of a stop-gap measure before the looming Oct. 1 shutdown deadline.