Revitalizing San Francisco: House F Reimagines Urban Living

In the heart of Telde, Gran Canaria, lies the enchanting neighborhood of San Francisco. Its labyrinthine cobblestone streets and historic houses tell tales of a bygone era. Nestled among these architectural treasures is House F, an innovative project that seeks to blend the past with the present.

Positioned next to a protected orange grove and surrounded by the iconic whitewashed walls that define the area, House F is a testament to architectural mimesis. However, it also strives to carve its own identity within the urban fabric. The architects behind the project recognized the importance of respecting the neighborhood’s history while creating a space that reflects contemporary ideals.

Inside House F, an entirely different story unfolds. Compositional freedom reigns, as evidenced by the rear facade. The house becomes a canvas for individual expression, allowing residents to engage with the neighborhood or retreat into their private sanctuary. It is a dwelling that embraces duality – a place where inhabitants can seamlessly transition between the public and the private realms.

The architecture of House F revolves around two central voids. The first is a central courtyard that acts as the heart of the home, connecting various rooms and providing visual connections between levels. The second void is a spacious garden at the back, bathed in sunlight. This arrangement creates an interior world where spaces intertwine, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside.

The functional layout of the house is intentionally minimal, with rooms having no predefined purpose. Instead, they present flexible spaces that can adapt to the changing needs of its occupants. The material palette reflects this balance between cold and warm elements, combining concrete, white walls, and natural pine wood to create a serene ambiance.

House F aspires to be more than just a structure; it longs to be inhabited, transformed, and personalized by its residents. It invites them to interact with the surrounding neighborhood while providing a haven for private contemplation. This thoughtful approach to urban living sets House F apart, making it a testament to the power of architecture to shape our experiences of home and community.