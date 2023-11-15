House Democrats Respond to Tlaib’s Controversial Stance on Gaza Hospital Blast

In an intriguing turn of events, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has refused to accept the U.S. and Israeli assessment that Israel was not responsible for the explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. Tlaib’s refusal has sparked mixed reactions among her Democratic colleagues, with some expressing deep concern over her lack of trust in government intelligence.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), a prominent pro-Israel Jewish Democrat, expressed her dismay at Tlaib’s stance, criticizing her for not trusting her own government’s intelligence. Manning believes that Tlaib’s rejection of the official assessment could incite anti-Semitism and labeled it as irresponsible behavior.

Another outspoken Jewish Democrat, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), even suggested the possibility of censuring Tlaib for her controversial remarks. He believes that once a House speaker is appointed, a censure resolution should be brought to the floor for consideration.

Tlaib’s spokesperson declined to answer specific questions about her colleagues’ comments, referring back to Tlaib’s statement issued on Monday.

Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) drew attention to former President Donald Trump’s acceptance of Russia’s denials of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, despite the assessments of U.S. intelligence agencies. Keating expressed concern over Tlaib’s lack of trust in the intelligence provided by the U.S. and Canadian governments, as well as other independent assessments that support Israel’s innocence.

On the other hand, Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized that the evidence, along with the assessments of the U.S. and allied governments, media outlets, and his own analysis, indicates that Israel was not responsible for the explosion. Meeks stressed the need to rely on facts rather than playing into conspiracy theories or misinformation.

Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) cautioned against commenting on intelligence without proper briefing and urged her fellow members of Congress to be cautious in their statements regarding ongoing conflicts. She believed that commenting without a comprehensive understanding could contribute to an irresponsible narrative.

While some Democrats chose not to directly respond to Tlaib’s remarks, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) was adamant that the hospital blast was caused by a terrorist missile and not one from Israel. However, he refrained from commenting directly on Tlaib and suggested asking her directly for her perspective.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) acknowledged the presence of misinformation surrounding the attack but did not directly address Tlaib’s promotion of such misinformation. Kamlager-Dove emphasized the importance of obtaining accurate intelligence and navigating a way through the conflict.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) concurred with the official assessment that Israel was not responsible for the blast but did not address Tlaib’s rejection of this assessment.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, strongly criticized Tlaib for peddling lies about Israel, asserting that her disinformation and gaslighting have real consequences against Jews. He called for an end to her misleading statements, highlighting the potential danger they pose to lives.

