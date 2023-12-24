House Committee Set to Investigate Suspected Links Between UN Agency and Hamas

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has announced that it is initiating an investigation into the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) due to concerns over its alleged ties to Hamas. The committee aims to shed light on the extent of UNRWA’s knowledge and actions regarding Hamas, as well as any information it may be withholding.

UNRWA, an organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid, has long been criticized for its alleged support of terrorism. These criticisms have intensified following Hamas’ recent attack on Israel. Lawmakers have expressed a desire to question UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in order to obtain clarification on these matters.

In an incident reported by the Jerusalem Post, an Israeli hostage claimed to have been held captive in the attic of a UNRWA teacher for 50 days. Moreover, numerous Hamas terror tunnels have been discovered in close proximity to UNRWA schools. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the agency’s involvement with terrorist activities.

Former President Trump previously discontinued aid to UNRWA in 2018, condemning the organization as fundamentally flawed. However, President Biden restored funding in April 2021, with the United States having contributed over $730 million since then. The decision to resume financial support has prompted calls for a congressional investigation into UNRWA’s operations.

Although the House lacks jurisdiction over the United Nations, it has authority over the Department of State, which oversees the US relationship with UNRWA. Consequently, any investigation would involve the oversight subcommittee chaired by Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). Mast has expressed strong support for a thorough probe and hopes to have Commissioner-General Lazzarini testify before Congress, although the Swiss citizenship of Lazzarini prevents the US from compelling his testimony.

While the investigation unfolds, concerns over noncompliance are persisting. One insider within the committee has indicated that future funding could be withheld if any evidence of wrongdoing emerges. Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, has also expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation, citing the systematic nature of the problem and the need for accountability within the State Department.