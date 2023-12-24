House Committee to Investigate UN Agency for Alleged Ties to Hamas

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs is set to launch an investigation into the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for its alleged connections to Hamas, a terrorist organization. This move comes after reports suggesting a troubling association between the UN agency and Hamas.

UNRWA, an organization that provides aid to Palestinians, has long been under scrutiny for its operations and possible ties to terrorist groups. Rep. Darrell Issa of California has expressed his concerns about the UN agency, stating that there is extensive evidence of a troubling connection between UNRWA and Hamas.

One disturbing incident involved an Israeli citizen who claimed to have been held hostage for 50 days inside an attic belonging to a UNRWA teacher, allegedly at the hands of Hamas. Such reports have raised questions about the agency’s effectiveness and its ability to ensure the safety and well-being of those it serves.

The State Department, under the Trump administration, severed ties with UNRWA in 2018, citing the agency as an “irredeemably flawed operation.” However, in June 2021, President Biden reinstated the relationship, signaling a new approach to addressing the Palestinian refugee crisis.

As the House Committee on Foreign Affairs initiates its investigation, it aims to uncover the extent of UNRWA’s knowledge and involvement with Hamas. The committee seeks transparency and accountability, aiming to shed light on the agency’s actions and potential concealment of information from the international community.

