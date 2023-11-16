A Glimpse into the Ongoing Conflict in Gaza Strip and Israel

In recent times, the situation in the Gaza Strip and Israel has escalated, resulting in severe hostilities and devastating consequences for the people in the region. The conflict has caused immense damage to the healthcare system, leaving hospitals unable to provide vital medical services to those in need.

Hospitals, which should be safe spaces for healing, have become targets of military operations. Israeli troops reportedly entered Shifa hospital compound in Gaza city, taking control of sections and interrogating people. This intrusion disrupts the ability of medical personnel to care for patients effectively. Furthermore, the closure of numerous hospitals, including the An Nasr, Ar Rantisi, and Al Quds hospitals, has left the region with only one operational hospital, Al Ahli.

The impact of the military operations on the people of Gaza is staggering. There have been reports of dead bodies in the streets, and thousands of individuals, including approximately 1,500 children, remain missing or trapped under the rubble. The inability of the Palestine Red Crescent Society to respond to calls for assistance further compounds the humanitarian crisis.

Additionally, the lack of basic services exacerbates the situation. The entry of fuel, essential for hospitals and water and sanitation facilities, remains restricted. The halt in fuel delivery jeopardizes the provision of life-saving assistance and puts countless lives at risk.

The destruction of vital infrastructure compounds the difficulties faced by the people of Gaza. The destruction of the As Salam Mill, the last functioning flour mill in the region, will impact the availability of locally produced flour for the foreseeable future. This disruption to the food supply chain increases concerns about malnutrition and starvation.

The communication blackout adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Gaza’s telecom companies have ceased all communication and internet services due to the depletion of fuel reserves. This blackout not only hampers the coordination of relief efforts but also affects the ability of individuals to seek help or contact loved ones.

In a move to protect residents, the Israeli military dropped leaflets in certain areas, ordering immediate evacuation to known shelters. However, the tens of thousands of individuals, unable or unwilling to evacuate, find themselves trapped amid intense hostilities. The lack of access to water and food poses significant challenges, leading to concerns about dehydration, waterborne diseases, malnutrition, and starvation.

The ongoing hostilities have resulted in numerous casualties from both sides. Airstrikes by Israeli forces have targeted schools, residential buildings, and other civilian areas, leading to the loss of many innocent lives. As casualties rise, it becomes imperative to address this humanitarian crisis and advocate for a ceasefire, as outlined in the ten-step plan presented by UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

It is crucial to remember that hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law. All parties involved in the conflict must ensure their safety and refrain from using hospitals for military purposes. The well-being of patients, medical staff, and civilians must take priority, and all feasible precautions should be taken to protect them.

As the situation in the Gaza Strip and Israel continues to unfold, it is imperative for the international community to stand in solidarity with the affected population. Humanitarian efforts must be intensified, and diplomatic solutions sought to bring an end to the suffering and devastation plaguing the region. Only through collective action can we hope to find a path towards peace and stability.

