Hostages Freed from Gaza Share Stories of Captivity

Hostages who have recently returned to Israel following their release from Gaza share their harrowing experiences of violence, hunger, and fear. Many hostages were held in underground tunnels or cramped living spaces, while others were isolated from the outside world. Children were forced to appear in hostage videos and watch disturbing footage of terrorist attacks. The hostages suffered both physical and psychological wounds during their time in captivity.

According to family members of the freed hostages, the hostages were deprived of adequate food while in Gaza. Some received only a single piece of bread per day, while others were given small portions of rice or cheese. The Red Cross was denied access to the hostages, preventing outside assistance.

Upon their return to Israel, many of the hostages appeared malnourished, infested with lice, ill, injured, and deeply traumatized. The aunt of a young hostage revealed that her niece shared one piece of bread per day with four other captives and did not have access to proper hygiene facilities.

The attack on October 7th and the subsequent abduction of numerous individuals was a national trauma for Israel, affecting both the country as a whole and individuals on a personal level. Over 1,200 people were killed, and 240 were taken hostage, leading to a siege of Gaza and further military actions by Israel.

The hostages endured a series of horrors, including the initial attack, the abduction, and the ensuing captivity. Many were kept in dark and poorly ventilated tunnels, facing physical and psychological abuse. Some hostages suffered injuries during the kidnapping, and their basic needs, such as necessary medication, were denied.

Relatives of the hostages expressed reluctance to share all the details of captivity for fear of retaliation against those still in Gaza. Privacy concerns and the desire to prevent further trauma also played a role in withholding information. One aunt of a freed hostage, however, revealed that her nephew had experienced horrors while in captivity, including physical assault by civilians, forced viewing of violent videos, and threats of harm.

While the freed hostages still have a long road to recovery ahead, their families are relieved to have them back home and are determined to secure the release of those who remain in captivity. So far, 102 hostages have been released, primarily women and children. The exchange between Israel and Hamas involves the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

