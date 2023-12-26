As Israel’s Offensive in Gaza Continues, Families of Hostages Demand Immediate Return

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has made it clear that the offensive in Gaza is far from over and that the fight will escalate in the coming days. This news comes as he faces immense domestic pressure to secure the release of over 100 Israeli hostages still held captive in Gaza. Netanyahu’s visit to Gaza on Monday resulted in a statement from his Likud party, highlighting his commitment to a long battle.

During a speech in parliament, relatives of the hostages interrupted Netanyahu, demanding the immediate return of their loved ones. The families, who have been waiting for 80 days, expressed their frustration and disappointment by booing the Prime Minister. In response, Netanyahu argued that Israeli forces required more time to increase military pressure on Hamas, which he believed would ultimately lead to the release of the captives.

Protesters also gathered near the defense ministry headquarters in central Tel Aviv, holding posters demanding the freedom of the Israeli hostages at any cost. Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, expressed his belief that Israel needed to do more to bring the hostages home immediately. His comments garnered support and applause from the families of the captives.

The rising death toll of Israeli soldiers in the ground operation has further complicated the situation, potentially eroding public support for the ongoing war. Two more soldiers were announced as casualties on Monday, bringing the total number of war-related deaths to 156.

Meanwhile, Israel faces pressure from the United States to reduce civilian casualties and lower the intensity of operations in Gaza. The US has been a close ally of Israel throughout the conflict.

The war between Israel and Gaza was sparked by an attack by Hamas on Israel in early October. Since then, the Palestinian militant group has been responsible for killing 1,140 people and taking 240 hostages. Sadly, over 20,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, as reported by its Hamas-run health service.

Late on Sunday, more than 100 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, with at least 70 casualties in bombings that targeted a residential block in the Maghazi refugee camp near Deir al-Balah. The Israeli military stated that they were reviewing the incident.

Despite a recent UN Security Council resolution urging all parties to work towards a ceasefire, fighting on the ground has intensified since the collapse of a seven-day truce in early December.

As the conflict continues, there have been reports of airstrikes near Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, the largest medical facility in the southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian health officials confirm that seven people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis.

Amidst the ongoing violence, an Egyptian proposal to end the war has received a lukewarm reception from both Israel and Hamas. The proposal consists of three stages: an initial cessation of hostilities, the release of Israeli civilian hostages, followed by the exchange of female soldiers for Palestinian prisoners, and ultimately leading to a month-long negotiation period for the release of male soldiers in exchange for Israeli withdrawal.

Unfortunately, it was reported that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have rejected the Egyptian proposal, while the Israeli war cabinet was said to be discussing it.

In a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu outlined his three prerequisites for peace, including the destruction of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the deradicalization of Palestinian society. Once these goals are achieved, Netanyahu believes that Gaza can be rebuilt, leading to the prospects of a broader peace in the Middle East.

