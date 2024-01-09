Survivor Reveals Horrific Conditions of Gaza Hostages

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, recently held a high-profile hearing to address the distressing plight of those abducted in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing efforts to rescue the remaining 136 hostages. Among the speakers, Aviva Adrienne Siegel, who endured 51 days in captivity at the hands of Hamas, delivered a poignant testimony that shed light on the severe torment inflicted on the hostages.

Siegel recounted the profound hardships she endured, stating, “I want to help the abductees to be strong enough…I came home and found my daughters half their size because they hadn’t eaten.” Her life has been irrevocably altered, with her status as a former hostage defining her interactions, while her husband continues to suffer in Gaza. The weight of the experience has taken a significant toll on her well-being, with sleepless nights and a constant feeling of suffocation.

In one particularly heartbreaking moment, Siegel disclosed the brutal sexual assault perpetrated against a fellow female hostage. The perpetrator callously denied Siegel the opportunity to console the victim, delivering a cruel blow to their collective spirits. Additionally, Siegel bore witness to the torture inflicted upon another hostage, falsely believed to be an army officer. The atrocities she observed left her questioning how she could possibly cope with such trauma.

Joining Siegel in sharing their anguished stories was Sigi Cohen, whose son was kidnapped and taken to Gaza during the Nova Music Festival. Cohen expressed her deep despair and uncertainty regarding her son’s well-being, emphasizing the urgent need for answers. She passionately appealed for the intervention of humanitarian organizations like the Red Cross to gain access to her son and assess his condition, particularly due to his history of epileptic fits.

The hearing, organized by Likud coalition lawmaker Boaz Bismuth and Yesh Atid opposition member Shelly Tal Meron, saw an audience consisting of Knesset members, ambassadors, returned hostages, and distressed family members. By providing a platform for survivors and their loved ones, the caucus aims to raise awareness and prompt action to secure the release of the remaining hostages and improve their circumstances.

Although these testimonies paint a grim picture of the suffering endured by those still held captive, they highlight the resolve and determination of survivors and their families to seek justice and find solace in sharing their stories. It is imperative that the international community recognizes the urgency of this situation and supports efforts to alleviate the immense pain and uncertainty endured by these individuals.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Knesset hearing?

The Knesset hearing aims to address the distressing situation of the abducted hostages in Gaza, discuss ongoing rescue efforts, and provide a platform for survivors and their families to share their testimonies.

Who organized the hearing?

The hearing was organized by Likud coalition lawmaker Boaz Bismuth and Yesh Atid opposition member Shelly Tal Meron.

Sources:

– i24NEWS: https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/israel/politics/1623902390-lfsqna19