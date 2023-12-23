The Aftermath of an Abduction: The Struggles Faced by Families of Hostages

In a recent incident involving the Hamas terror organization, the Aloni family experienced the traumatic abduction of six of their family members. After nearly a week of uncertainty, they received the news that their loved ones had survived. However, the feeling of relief is bittersweet, as one family member remains in captivity.

The Aloni family had gathered in Nir Oz to celebrate Simchat Torah when Hamas terrorists infiltrated the community and executed horrifying scenes that one would expect to see in a horror film. Two sisters, Danielle and Sharon, along with their children, were taken hostage. Although Sharon and her husband were initially kept together, they were eventually separated as negotiations aimed to retrieve female hostages and children.

While Moran Aloni, a family member, managed to bring both of his sisters and their children back home, there is no cause for celebration. David Cunio, Sharon’s husband, remains in captivity. When it was time for Sharon and her two daughters to be released, Cunio implored them to do everything in their power to secure his freedom. This heartbreaking scene weighs heavily on Aloni’s mind.

Danielle, another sister, and her young daughter were the first to return home. However, the days spent waiting for Sharon and her children were agonizing. Aloni worried not only for his immediate family but also for Cunio’s brother and girlfriend, who were also taken captive and still remain hostages.

The experiences of the two sisters during their captivity were different. Danielle believes that their captors treated them more leniently because of her young daughter’s innocence. Sharon, on the other hand, faced harsher treatment, with her captors issuing a chilling warning before her release, expressing their intent to return and reclaim what they believe is theirs.

The psychological toll of this ordeal is immense. Both sisters live in fear of potential harm, convinced that they are being tracked and monitored by Hamas. Sharon endured grueling conditions, unsure of her daughter’s fate for the first 10 days. Now back home, the children display signs of trauma, experiencing nightmares and intense fear triggered by everyday noises and rocket-warning sirens.

The family’s struggle does not end with their safe return. Sharon’s home was destroyed in the attack, leaving them displaced and unable to return. Rebuilding their lives is a challenging process, made more difficult by the financial burden. Despite some support from the state and various organizations, the road to recovery is filled with obstacles.

As they navigate through the aftermath of the abduction, the Aloni family is reminded of their loved one still held captive. Every Friday night, they set up empty seats and settings at the Shabbat table, serving as a constant reminder of the missing family member.

