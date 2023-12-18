In the face of mounting pressure from key international allies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains steadfast in his opposition to a future Palestinian state and the establishment of an interim government in Gaza. Despite recent events that have fueled consternation and anger among Israelis, Netanyahu continues to emphasize his role in preventing the creation of a Palestinian state and garner support from those who view a two-state solution as a dangerous fantasy.

While Netanyahu aims to maintain power, public sentiment has become increasingly critical, particularly in light of the recent shooting of three Israeli hostages by their own soldiers. This tragedy has drawn attention to the potential dangers faced by those still held captive and has further eroded Netanyahu’s grip on power. As criticism mounts, even Israel’s main Western allies have begun to question the prime minister’s leadership and look towards alternative options.

Netanyahu’s reluctance to express regret for the deaths of the hostages has drawn intense criticism within Israel. The army chief of staff and defense minister have already taken responsibility, but many feel that Netanyahu’s delayed response falls short. Prominent commentators have gone so far as to label the deaths as “war crimes” and call for disciplinary action against those responsible.

Amidst the ongoing conflict and mounting casualties, there is a growing concern about the discrepancy between the formal rules of engagement and actual practices on the battlefield. Military experts suggest that fear and fatigue may contribute to a disregard for these rules, further endangering lives. The recent investigation into the deaths of the three hostages only underscores this issue, and it is likely that further investigations will reveal more unsettling realities about Israel’s operations in Gaza.

Internationally, President Joe Biden has criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, referring to them as “indiscriminate bombing.” Despite Israel’s denial, concerns about civilian casualties persist among key allies. Foreign ministers from Britain and Germany have combined their support for Israel’s right to combat Hamas with calls for more precision in targeting and a greater effort to differentiate between terrorists and civilians. The French foreign minister has also advocated for a ceasefire.

As Netanyahu faces increasing challenges both domestically and internationally, the future of Israeli leadership remains uncertain. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has raised fundamental questions about the country’s approach to security, negotiating with Palestinians, and the potential for a two-state solution. Only time will tell how these challenges will shape Israel’s political landscape.

