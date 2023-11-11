Gaza’s Healthcare System Facing Unprecedented Challenges amidst Ongoing Conflict

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas has plunged the medical situation in Gaza into a state of crisis. The north’s major hospitals, already grappling with limited resources, are now on the brink of running out of fuel and supplies, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. The consequences of this looming crisis are not only devastating in terms of trauma injuries caused by the bombing but also the overwhelming strain it puts on the health system’s ability to respond effectively to infectious diseases and provide holistic care.

The urgent need for quality medical care in Gaza has intensified following weeks of relentless airstrikes by the Israeli government. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that these airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of over 10,000 individuals and left more than 25,000 injured. The airstrikes were launched in response to a brutal attack by Hamas on Israel, during which the militant group killed 1,400 people and took numerous hostages.

In addition to the shortage of fuel, food, and water, hospitals are enduring significant damage as a result of ongoing bombardments. The destruction of solar panels, essential for sustaining one of Gaza’s largest hospitals, and extensive structural damage to other medical facilities further compound the difficulties faced by patients in desperate need of treatment. As a doctor in southern Gaza expressed to the New York Times, “The hospital doors are open, but the care we are able to give – it is negligible.”

The constant barrage of airstrikes has overwhelmed hospitals with an inundation of trauma patients, many with severe wounds and burns. The limited availability of essential supplies such as antiseptic solutions, antibiotics, and anesthesia poses significant challenges for doctors who find themselves resorting to alternative measures, such as cleaning wounds with vinegar and laundry detergent, and performing surgeries on patients who are awake and conscious.

Moreover, hospitals have now become shelters for displaced individuals, further exacerbating the strain on already crowded facilities. Medical experts warn of the increased risk of infectious diseases, including cholera, due to the scarcity of clean water and the congested living conditions endured by Gaza’s population.

The situation in Gaza is nothing short of a humanitarian catastrophe, as aptly described by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The crammed conditions of hospitals with injured patients scattered throughout corridors, overflowing morgues, surgeries being conducted without anesthesia, families desperately seeking food and water in overcrowded schools – all reflective of the widespread fear, death, destruction, and loss experienced by the people of Gaza.

Supply shortages, combined with the relentless airstrikes, have already compelled the closure of 16 out of Gaza’s 35 hospitals, with another significant number on the brink of collapse, particularly in the north – the region most heavily affected by Israel’s attacks. Primary care clinics are also suffering, with around 70 percent forced to shut down. Gaza’s only cancer hospital, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, ceased its operations due to fuel shortages and damage caused by the airstrikes. Similarly, the Indonesian Hospital, a crucial provider of medical care in northern Gaza, has been severely hampered by a damaged generator, severely restricting its ability to offer essential services, including oxygen supply and ventilators. The largest hospital in Gaza, al-Shifa hospital, is grappling with an acute fuel shortage, which is jeopardizing the functioning of its neonatal intensive care unit.

Without sufficient fuel, hospitals are unable to maintain access to electricity, essential for powering life-saving machines. Furthermore, critical medical supplies are rapidly depleting, leaving healthcare professionals with no choice but to ration these resources and perform procedures, including surgeries, with limited or no anesthesia.

The growing number of patients and displaced individuals seeking refuge within hospitals only adds to the overwhelming strain. As described by Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a surgeon in Gaza, “Even the most basic supplies we’ve run out. We’ve run out of dressings, we’ve run out of intravenous fluids, we’ve run out of blade sutures. Anything that we require is finished or in the last few boxes left in the department.”

Amidst this crisis, hospitals have also found themselves as direct targets or in close proximity to airstrikes and bombings. Shockingly, there have been 218 reported attacks on healthcare-related facilities in the Palestinian territories, causing further casualties among healthcare personnel.

