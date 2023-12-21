The Rising Burden of Covid-19: Precautions and Concerns

In the wake of the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron in India, health experts are sounding the alarm over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force, revealed that 30% of patients with influenza-like illnesses in the Kochi region have tested positive for Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours. This suggests that Covid cases have spread into the community.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist, emphasized the importance of not dismissing Covid as a common cold due to its long-term effects, including an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and mental health problems. Both experts acknowledged that although the variant is more transmissible, the high vaccination rate in India may prevent a significant increase in hospitalizations. They also highlighted the improvements in India’s health systems and preparedness to handle an uptick in cases.

It is essential to note that the JN.1 sub-variant has entered the community, with 21 cases reported so far in Goa, Maharashtra, and Kerala. Dr Jayadevan presented a graph illustrating the rise in Covid cases since November, indicating a sharp uptick. He explained that while JN.1 may not lead to a surge in hospitalizations, it is dominating the Covid landscape and causing more cases of influenza-like illnesses.

Dr Swaminathan expressed that new variants like JN.1 have properties of being more transmissible and are capable of evading existing antibody responses. The WHO has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest. As testing increases in India, more data is expected to emerge from various states, with Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu reporting an uptick in cases and high positivity.

In terms of precautions, Dr Jayadevan recommended wearing masks in enclosed, crowded spaces and in vehicles with multiple unknown individuals. Dr Swaminathan described the symptoms of the new variant, including fever, cough, loss of smell and taste, persistent high fever, breathing difficulties, fatigue, inability to eat, and a tendency to vomit. She advised masking up in crowded places, especially for the elderly and immunosuppressed individuals.

Source: NDTV (www.ndtv.com)