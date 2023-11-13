Teenage Girl Hospitalized Sparks Controversy Over “Morality Police” in Iran

A recent incident involving the hospitalization of a 16-year-old girl in Tehran has ignited a wave of accusations and controversy surrounding Iran’s “morality police.” Activists and human rights organizations claim that the girl, Armita Garawand, was beaten into a coma. This incident has once again put the treatment of women in Iran in the spotlight, a year after mass protests erupted.

Video footage of the incident shows the girl being carried off a train by her friends at a metro station and placed on the platform, seemingly unconscious. Hengaw, an exiled human rights organization, alleges that she was subjected to a brutal physical assault by the “morality police” for not adhering to the country’s rules on hijab. However, state-run media has provided a contrasting explanation, claiming that the girl fainted due to a drop in blood pressure and accidentally hit the side of the train carriage.

The published footage does not shed light on what transpired inside the train, nor does it clearly show the type of head covering the girl was wearing, if any. Iranian authorities, through the government’s official news agency, Fars, published an interview with the girl’s parents who deny any attack took place. Nonetheless, questions have arisen about the authenticity of the interview, as Iranian authorities have been known to publish forced confessions and interviews in the past.

The incident bears a striking resemblance to the events leading up to the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who was arrested for not complying with hijab rules. Authorities claimed Amini suffered from a neurological disorder, which caused her to collapse in a police station. However, her family disputed this explanation and accused the authorities of denying them the right to choose their own doctor for an independent postmortem examination.

In their efforts to enforce compulsory hijab for women, Iranian authorities have introduced new legislation, but in certain parts of the country, the requirement is being disregarded. Security officers often patrol train stations in Tehran. Since Amini’s death, the government has heightened state censorship, leading to the closure of reformist newspapers and the imprisonment of journalists who reported on her case.

On social media, there are claims that history is repeating itself and that Iranian officials are involved in a cover-up similar to the one following Amini’s death. At the very least, this incident reveals the deep distrust many Iranians hold towards government officials and state-affiliated media.

FAQs:

What is the “morality police” in Iran?

The “morality police” in Iran refers to a division of law enforcement officials who are responsible for ensuring compliance with the country’s strict moral and religious codes. Is wearing a hijab compulsory for women in Iran?

Yes, in Iran, it is mandatory for women to wear a hijab in public. Failure to comply with hijab rules can result in punishment or harassment by authorities. Are there any protests against the treatment of women in Iran?

Yes, there have been mass protests in Iran over the treatment of women, with many advocating for greater personal freedoms and the right to choose whether or not to wear a hijab.

(Source: [BBC](https://www.bbc.co.uk))