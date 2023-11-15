Israeli Forces Prepare for Battle Against Hamas Underground Stronghold

As tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, one of the key points of contention is the al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical center in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli military officials have revealed that, despite its critical role in treating wounded residents, the hospital is believed to be a hub for Hamas terrorists who operate in a hidden labyrinth of underground tunnels.

“Hamas has transformed hospitals into command centers and hiding spots for terrorists and commanders,” stated IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, showcasing satellite imagery that exposed the areas where the tunnels were suspected to exist. These tunnels serve as the group’s military headquarters, effectively turning al-Shifa Hospital into a dual-purpose facility.

Former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council, Itamar Yaar, described the hospital as a symbol of the ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas. While the leaders of Hamas have relocated, the capture and dismantling of al-Shifa Hospital becomes crucial for Israel to eradicate the group’s information systems. The hospital’s director has been notified by the IDF to evacuate patients in preparation for the potential takeover.

Although Israeli officials do not foresee conducting a full-scale airstrike on the hospital, military experts anticipate a bloody confrontation. Yossi Melman, an Israeli military intelligence specialist, suggests a strategic approach that involves relocating the civilians sheltering in the hospital and then working methodically to locate Hamas’ command center in the basement.

The al-Shifa Hospital, originally a British Army barracks, was converted into a medical facility in 1946. Today, it treats approximately 2,500 patients, exceeding its capacity of 1,500 beds. Additionally, it provides shelter for an estimated 20,000-30,000 civilians displaced by the recent conflict.

This is not the first time al-Shifa has been embroiled in the clash between Israel and Hamas. During the 2014 conflict, Hamas utilized the hospital to meet with international journalists. A subsequent report by Amnesty International revealed instances of Hamas terrorists using the premises to abduct, torture, and execute Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel.

Aside from functioning as a hideout for terrorists, the hospital is also allegedly storing Hamas’ fuel and ammunition. The Israeli Defense Force emphasizes that entering al-Shifa Hospital will be challenging given its status as an operational medical facility, but they remain committed to neutralizing the threat posed by the underground Hamas stronghold.

