Police rescue women and children as gangs besiege hospital in Haiti

In a harrowing incident, a hospital in Haiti became the target of an armed gang on Wednesday. The Fontaine Hospital Center, located in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, found itself surrounded by heavily armed assailants, trapping women, children, and newborns inside. The director of the medical center, Jose Ulysse, took to social media to plead for help.

The situation in the hospital was dire, with the gangs setting fire to nearby homes and preventing anyone from leaving. Initially, Ulysse believed that the gangs had even entered the hospital itself. It was in this moment of desperation that Ulysse called on Haiti’s National Police for assistance.

Thankfully, the police swiftly responded to the distress call. Arriving with three armored trucks, they were able to evacuate 40 children and 70 patients from the hospital. These vulnerable individuals were taken to a private residence in a safer part of the city. Among those carefully evacuated were children relying on oxygen for survival.

Ulysse expressed the gravity of the situation, noting that the gangs held total control over the area surrounding the hospital. Although the director’s pleas for help were answered, a spokesperson for the Haiti National Police did not immediately provide a comment on the incident.

Fontaine Hospital Center serves as an oasis and lifeline amidst the rampant violence and gang activity in the Cité Soleil slum. Gangs in the area perpetrate gruesome acts of violence, including rape, beatings, and murder against the community’s residents. The Brooklyn gang, led by Gabriel Jean-Pierre, also known as “Ti Gabriel,” has been identified as the responsible party in this incident. Jean-Pierre is the leader of the G-Pep gang alliance, one of the two rival coalitions in Haiti.

The Brooklyn gang, comprising approximately 200 members, exerts control over various communities within Cité Soleil. They engage in extortion, goods hijacking, and other forms of violence against civilians, as highlighted in a recent U.N. report. The report also reveals how the G-Pep coalition and its allies have strengthened their cooperation and diversified their revenue streams, with kidnapping for ransom being a significant source of funding.

This targeted attack on the Fontaine Hospital Center is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, armed gang members stormed a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders, taking a patient from an operating room. The criminals gained access by fabricating a life-threatening emergency, illustrating the extent to which gangs are willing to go to accomplish their objectives.

Haiti has been grappling with the rise of powerful gangs since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Kidnappings and killings continue to escalate, posing a significant challenge to public safety and stability in the country.

FAQ:

Q: What happened at the Fontaine Hospital Center in Haiti?

A: The hospital was surrounded by an armed gang, trapping women, children, and newborns inside until they were rescued by the police.

Q: How did the police respond to the situation?

A: The police arrived with armored trucks and evacuated 40 children and 70 patients to a safer location.

Q: Who is responsible for the attack?

A: The Brooklyn gang, led by Gabriel Jean-Pierre, also known as “Ti Gabriel,” was identified as the responsible party.

Q: What activities are the Brooklyn gang involved in?

A: The gang is involved in extortion, hijacking of goods, and general violence against civilians.

Q: How have gangs in Haiti grown more powerful?

A: Gangs in Haiti have become more powerful since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, leading to an increase in kidnappings and killings.