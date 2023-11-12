New Article: Tragic Jet Crash in Malaysia Claims Lives of Ten People

A devastating incident unfolded on a highway in Malaysia as a private jet crashed, resulting in the loss of ten lives. The harrowing dashcam videos captured the horrifying moment when the Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft, carrying six passengers and two pilots, plummeted onto a road near Kuala Lumpur, exploding into a massive ball of flames.

The crash occurred after the jet lost contact with air traffic control during its journey from Langkawilost to Kuala Lumpur. Passing motorists were unfortunate witnesses to the horrifying event as their dashcams recorded the highway being engulfed in a fast-moving inferno. In addition to the passengers and crew on board the jet, two motorists who were on the ground lost their lives when the plane struck their car and motorcycle.

Authorities have stated that there was no emergency call made by the aircraft. The forensic team is currently collecting the remains of the victims and will transport them to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for further examination and identification. The tragic incident has left families devastated, with one family sharing a final selfie taken by their late relative aboard the aircraft.

The New Straits Times reported the story of Shaharul Amir Omar, a retired Royal Malaysian Navy commander, whose family received his last message via a selfie taken onboard the luxury aircraft. Shaharul mentioned that he was traveling with Johari Harun, a prominent figure in Pahang state. This was a thrilling experience for Shaharul, who had previously served as a helicopter pilot in the navy. His sister, Nur Syahirah Omar, revealed that the family discovered the accident through viral social media videos, with her mother having a gut feeling that something had happened to Shaharul.

Another heart-wrenching account comes from the mother of the late captain, Shahrul Kamal Roslan. Prior to undergoing surgery, Shahrul contacted his mother to express his love, stating, “I [Adik] love you so much, Mama.” His mother, Mahanom Ismail, tearfully shared this heartwarming conversation with reporters following the tragedy.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with local media reporting that private company Jet Valet, which operated the flight, will cooperate fully with the authorities.

