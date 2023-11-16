Missile Strike Shocks Eastern Ukraine: Postal Depot Attacked, Casualties Reported

At least six people have tragically lost their lives and 16 others have been injured in a devastating missile strike on a postal depot in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The strike, which took place on Saturday, involved Russian forces launching two missiles from the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border. The missiles hit a logistics company building, causing severe damage and loss of life.

Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesperson for the Kharkiv region prosecutor’s office, confirmed the attack and stated that search and rescue operations were still ongoing. The identities of the victims are yet to be officially confirmed due to the gruesome nature of the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condemnation of the attack and stated that those responsible for such acts of terror would face justice. The President emphasized that Russia’s use of terror and violence would not lead to any gains and called for accountability.

Bridget Brink, the United States Ambassador to Ukraine, described the attack on the postal office as “horrific” in a social media post. She expressed her concern over the continuous violence inflicted by Russia on civilians in Ukraine and highlighted the Kremlin’s complete disregard for human life. The United States stands in solidarity with Ukraine and supports their efforts to hold Russia accountable for their actions.

Kharkiv, a region previously occupied by Russian forces but liberated by Ukrainian troops last year, has unfortunately been a repeated target for aerial assaults by Moscow. Russian troops are currently engaged in a battle to push further westwards, with Kharkiv being a strategic objective. As a result, various regions, including Kherson, have been subjected to missile attacks as well.

In a separate incident, Russian airstrikes on the town of Beryslav in the southern Kherson region caused the death of an elderly woman. The head of the Kherson region military, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that the occupiers launched four guided aerial bombs, causing severe injuries to the woman, who tragically died at the scene. Seven other individuals were also injured in the strikes, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of these attacks.

Recent reports suggest that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has received support in the form of a secret delivery of long-range American ATACMS missiles. This aid has reignited Ukraine’s efforts to combat Russian aggression. Additionally, there are indications that Ukrainian troops have crossed the Dnipro River into the Russian-occupied Kherson region, according to pro-Kremlin military bloggers.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to take a devastating toll on the lives of innocent civilians. As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for the international community to support efforts to restore peace and hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

