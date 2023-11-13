New Perspective on Saudi Death Penalty: The Digital Crackdown

Saudi Arabia has once again made headlines with its harsh punishment for online activities. In a recent verdict by the specialized criminal court, Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi has been sentenced to death for his posts on X, a platform similar to Twitter, and his activities on YouTube. This decision adds to the waves of international criticism that the kingdom has faced for its crackdown on dissent.

Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has been relentless in its efforts to suppress any form of defiance within its borders. The severity of al-Ghamdi’s death sentence has shocked the world, but it is not an isolated incident. Human rights advocates have expressed deep concern over the increasing repression by Saudi authorities.

Lina Alhathloul, the head of monitoring and advocacy at the London-based group ALQST, describes the death sentence as “extremely horrific” and a reflection of the Saudi authorities’ escalating crackdown on freedom of speech. Alhathloul points out that even lengthy prison sentences, such as the 27 years imposed on Salma al-Shehab for her online comments, have not received adequate outcry, giving authorities the impression that they can further intensify their repressive measures.

The Saudi specialized criminal court, known for handling terror cases, is now also targeting activists. Nasser al-Ghamdi’s charges include betraying his religion, disturbing societal security, conspiring against the government, and impugning the kingdom and the crown prince. All of these charges stem from his online activity, specifically sharing critical posts.

Interestingly, al-Ghamdi’s brother, Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, who is a well-known critic of the Saudi government living in the United Kingdom, believes that this ruling is an attempt to spite him. He claims that investigators have previously tried to coerce him into returning to the country without success.

This alarming turn of events in Saudi Arabia has led Human Rights Watch researcher Joey Shea to comment that the country’s repression has reached a new terrifying stage when a court can hand down the death penalty simply for peaceful tweets.

Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the top executioners in the world, trailing only China and Iran in 2022, according to Amnesty International, continues to raise concerns about human rights in the kingdom.

This case serves as a reminder of the power that digital platforms hold and the lengths to which governments may go to try and control online narratives. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it is crucial to critically examine the actions of governments and strive for a society where freedom of expression is respected.

