Saudi Man Sentenced to Death for Online Activities

Saudi Arabia has once again made headlines for its severe punishment of individuals who express dissent online. In a shocking decision, a Saudi court has sentenced Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi to death for his posts on X, previously known as Twitter, and his activities on YouTube. This case is just one example of the kingdom’s escalating crackdown on freedom of speech, drawing international criticism.

The sentence, handed down by Saudi Arabia’s specialized criminal court, accuses al-Ghamdi of “betraying his religion,” “disturbing the security of society,” “conspiring against the government,” and “impugning the kingdom and the crown prince.” These charges stem from his online activity, which primarily involved re-sharing critical posts from other individuals.

The severity of this ruling has shocked human rights organizations and activists around the world. Lina Alhathloul, the head of monitoring and advocacy at the London-based group ALQST, describes the death sentence as “extremely horrific” and a reflection of the Saudi authorities’ relentless crackdown on dissent. Alhathloul further highlights the lack of sufficient outcry against lengthy prison sentences issued for free speech violations.

The Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has been championing an agenda to suppress any form of defiance within the kingdom. This latest ruling sends a chilling message that no one is safe, and even a tweet can result in the loss of life. Joey Shea, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, expresses deep concern over the new stage of repression reached in Saudi Arabia, where a court can impose the death penalty for nothing more than peaceful online expression.

Saudi Arabia ranks among the world’s top executioners, only surpassed by China and Iran in 2022. This alarming statistic reflects the kingdom’s harsh stance on punishment and its disregard for human rights. The international community, including Amnesty International, has continually criticized Saudi Arabia for its record on executions and the suppression of freedom of speech.

As the case of Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi reignites the discussion on human rights in Saudi Arabia, it is essential to address the broader implications of such strict regulations. The fundamental principles of freedom of speech and expression should be upheld and protected, regardless of the platform used.

