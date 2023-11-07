EU Faces Challenges in Handling Irregular Immigration

The European Union (EU) confronts significant challenges in managing irregular immigration as Germany and Italy experience surges in arrivals. Migration has become a key issue ahead of important elections in both countries, prompting discussions among EU ministers to address the situation. The ministers sought an agreement on a long-delayed system for distributing asylum seekers across the EU. While no final deal was reached, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson expressed confidence that a formal decision would be made in the coming days.

This year, an estimated 250,000 irregular arrivals have reached the EU, primarily from regions affected by wars and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, by crossing the Mediterranean. Germany and Italy are particularly concerned about the strain on their resources and infrastructure. Germany announced new border controls with neighboring Poland and the Czech Republic due to a nearly 80% increase in asylum requests, as the ruling coalition faces challenges from far-right parties. The resort to internal border controls highlights the difficulty of cooperation within the EU when it comes to migration management.

The EU’s migration system has been struggling since the unexpected influx of over a million people in 2015. The bloc is aiming to establish a functional migration system by the pan-EU parliamentary election in 2024 to gain control and appease voters. However, implementing any distribution scheme for asylum seekers poses practical challenges, and human rights groups have raised concerns about violating the rights of migrants.

In addition to internal discussions, the EU is exploring agreements with Egypt and Tunisia to prevent further departures from the southern shores of the Mediterranean. While critics argue that previous agreements with Tunisia had shortcomings in terms of human rights, Italy is increasingly alarmed by the number of arrivals in Lampedusa. The country has seen over 133,000 sea arrivals this year, surpassing the record set in 2016.

By finalizing an agreement on the distribution of asylum seekers, the EU hopes to demonstrate its ability to tackle migration issues and counter the narrative of anti-immigration populists. However, countries like Poland and Hungary oppose hosting asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa while accepting refugees from Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. Divisions persist among member states regarding the sharing of responsibility for migrants.

The challenges faced by the EU in managing irregular immigration highlight the complexity of addressing a multifaceted issue that involves political, social, and human rights considerations. Finding a balance between protecting borders and upholding humanitarian principles remains a critical task for the bloc.