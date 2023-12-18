Border Negotiations Stall as Passage of Ukraine Aid Bill Becomes Uncertain

Lawmakers continue to grapple with a lack of compromise following a weekend of bipartisan negotiations, which has cast doubt on the quick passage of a bill aimed at providing military aid to Ukraine. The main stumbling block appears to be the Republicans’ reluctance to strike a deal before the new year without obtaining concessions on immigration policy changes.

Despite an intensive round of bipartisan discussions at the border, progress has been made but a breakthrough has yet to be achieved. Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democrat majority leader, admitted on Monday that negotiators were still far from reaching a complete agreement. This setback is reflected in the absence of any mention of a vote on the Ukraine aid package in Schumer’s plans for the week.

Senator Schumer’s adjustment in strategy is a reversal from his previous announcement last week, in which he intended to prolong the Senate’s holiday break to prioritize the passage of the Ukraine aid bill before the year’s end. However, the current impasse has forced a reevaluation of this plan.

