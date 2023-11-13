The Unforgettable Legacy: Honoring American Heroes in Italy’s Historic Cemetery

In a picturesque corner of southern Italy, lies the World War II Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial––a solemn resting place for the brave American troops who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against the Nazis. Here, far from their homes in places like Connecticut and Missouri, their memory is honored in a remarkable way.

A dedicated team of 20 individuals devotes three days a week to the meticulous task of washing each of the 7,861 military gravestones that dot the cemetery. Armed with nothing more than brushes and buckets of water, they painstakingly preserve the memory of these fallen heroes, ensuring that their final resting place remains pristine.

For Dawn Royster, the significance of this memorial became deeply personal when she discovered her family’s connection to Lieutenant James A. Calhoun, a Tuskegee Airman who served in the esteemed African American U.S. Army unit. Royster’s grandmother, who happened to be Lieutenant Calhoun’s neighbor, defied societal norms of the time by falling in love with him. As Royster embarked on her journey to honor her grandfather, she unearthed a stunning revelation—Lieutenant Calhoun was not missing in action but buried in a cemetery in Italy.

These military cemeteries, overseen by the U.S. government, serve as hallowed grounds for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Melanie Resto, an Army veteran who leads the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial, emphasizes the importance of collecting and preserving the stories of these fallen soldiers. As superintendent, she works tirelessly to ensure that the promise made by General of the Armies John J. Pershing a hundred years ago— “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds”—is upheld to this day.

Established in 1923, this effort to honor the fallen and missing service members was a result of President Warren Harding signing legislation that appointed Pershing to the American Battle Monuments Commission. Presently, the commission manages 26 permanent burial grounds, 32 memorials, monuments, and markers spread across distant places like the Solomon Islands, Tunisia, the Philippines, and Panama. France alone is home to 12 such cemeteries.

While the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial is strictly reserved for those who died between Sicily and Rome during World War II, much like Arlington National Cemetery, it is meticulously maintained. The dedicated team of gardeners, including Dimitri Manuzzi, strives for nothing short of perfection. As they tend to the grounds day after day, they find solace in their work—a humble tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of liberty.

For the local community, this cemetery holds a profound significance. Ninety-four-year-old Siversto Martufi, who grew up nearby, vividly remembers the Allied forces landing and forever cherishes their memory. Anna Carrocci, now 88, recalls the construction of the cemetery and the somber sight of body bags on the ground. These survivors bear witness to the sacrifices made by these American soldiers and hold a deep appreciation for their selflessness.

FAQs:

Q: How many military gravestones are present in the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial?

A: The cemetery houses 7,861 military gravestones of American troops.

Q: Is the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial specifically dedicated to World War II war dead?

A: Yes, the cemetery is exclusively reserved for American soldiers who died between Sicily and Rome during World War II.

Q: How many burial grounds and memorials does the American Battle Monuments Commission manage?

A: The Commission manages 26 permanent burial grounds and 32 memorials, monuments, and markers across various locations around the world.

Q: Who was General of the Armies John J. Pershing?

A: General Pershing was appointed to the American Battle Monuments Commission by President Warren Harding and was instrumental in establishing efforts to honor fallen and missing service members.

