The Future of Hong Kong’s Property Market: Insights and Challenges

Hong Kong’s property market has been on the decline, and questions loom over whether recent measures taken to ease restrictions will be enough to revive the market sentiment and improve transaction volumes in the private housing sector. While the relaxation of property measures was anticipated, the unexpected buyers’ stamp duty cut from 15.0% to 7.5% surprised many industry experts.

According to real estate agency Midland Realty, the average turnover ratio in the second-hand property market has dropped significantly since the cooling measures were introduced in 2010. As of now, the turnover ratio stands at just 3.7%, compared to 8.7% before the restrictions took effect. Property prices have also experienced a correction, with a nearly 20% decline since their peak in August 2021.

Buggle Lau, the chief analyst at Midland Realty, believes that the policy address might provide an opportunity for property prices to stabilize and transaction volumes to pick up. However, for the market to fully recover in terms of both price and volume, interest rates will need to come down in the coming year.

Amidst these challenges, homeowners are grappling with the impact on their properties and their financial situations. KC Mok, a Hong Kong homeowner, is trying to sell his apartment before his family immigrates at the end of the year. He has already experienced a significant decrease in the value of his apartment, making it challenging to find a suitable buyer. On the other hand, Kitty Yiu, who sold her apartment earlier this year, considers herself fortunate as she managed to avoid the decline in property prices and rising interest rates. However, she remains skeptical about the current price levels and is not inclined to purchase another property at this time.

Another homeowner, Eugene Law, faces the burden of rising mortgage rates. Despite purchasing a flat at a pre-construction stage, Law is now struggling with the increased interest payments. The unexpected rise in mortgage rates has taken a toll on his finances, leaving him feeling frustrated.

When analyzing the risks facing the Hong Kong property market, UBS highlights the city’s position as the 6th most overvalued city on their Global Real Estate Bubble Index. The prolonged high-rate environment and potential geopolitical risks pose significant threats to the market. Mark Leung, an expert in the China property market at UBS, expects little room for property prices to reverse their downward trend due to the high bid-ask spread in the second-hand market and homeowners’ reluctance to sell at discounted prices.

To stimulate sales, developers may resort to cutting prices in the primary market, but the potential for a substantial rebound remains limited. The overall price setting is expected to be modest, considering the aggressive pricing strategies of developers in response to the higher interest rate environment.

In conclusion, Hong Kong’s property market faces numerous challenges that will impact its recovery. The easing of restrictions may offer some relief, but a significant revival will require a reduction in interest rates. Homeowners and prospective buyers are navigating a complex market, and the road to stability remains uncertain.

