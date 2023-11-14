Hong Kong Grapples with Unprecedented Rainfall, Resulting in Widespread Flooding

Torrential rain wreaked havoc in Hong Kong on Friday, leading to extensive flooding throughout the densely populated city. Streets, shopping malls, and metro stations were submerged, prompting authorities to close schools and advise workers to stay at home. What makes this rainfall even more significant is the fact that it is the highest ever recorded in Hong Kong since records began 140 years ago.

The downpour transformed the city’s landscape, with water cascading down its mountainous terrain. Videos shared on social media depicted streets turning into torrents, and there was even a clip showing metro workers wading through waist-deep water in a flooded station. The impact was felt across the city, as even the cross harbour tunnel, a major transportation route, was inundated with water. Additionally, photos revealed a submerged shopping center in the Chai Wan district.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, there was a staggering 158.1 millimetres (6.2 inches) of rainfall between 11 p.m. HKT on Thursday and midnight on Friday. The weather bureau issued a rare “black” rainstorm warning and reported over 200 mm of rainfall in various parts of the city.

The torrential rain was a result of the trough of low pressure associated with the remnants of Typhoon Haikui, which had been affecting China’s Guangdong coast since Thursday. These extreme weather conditions are predicted to persist until at least noon on Friday.

Due to the severity of the situation, Hong Kong’s stock exchange remained closed on Friday morning. If the “black” rainstorm warning is still in effect by noon, the exchange will also remain closed for the afternoon session. City leader John Lee expressed deep concern about the widespread flooding and has directed all departments to respond with full force.

The flooding also caused disruptions in transportation and commerce. Some passenger and cargo clearance points at border control points between Hong Kong and neighboring Shenzhen had to be suspended. In Wong Tai Sin district, vehicles were submerged while attempting to navigate the main road.

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp, responsible for operating the city’s rail network, had to shut down at least one line while others experienced delays. To ensure the safety of residents, all schools were closed on Friday due to the “extreme conditions” caused by flooding and severe traffic disruptions.

Considering the severity of the situation, employers were urged to follow work arrangements typically implemented during a “strong wind signal 8,” which often leads to a citywide shutdown.

Through concerted efforts and resilience, Hong Kong will surely overcome the tremendous challenges posed by this record-breaking rainfall.

