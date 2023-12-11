Hong Kongers have once again made their voices heard, this time through record low turnout in the recent district council elections. The elections, which barred opposition candidates from running, saw fewer than 1.2 million Hong Kongers, just 27.5% of those eligible, cast their votes. This is the lowest turnout in decades, highlighting a clear dissatisfaction with the current political landscape.

In 2019, the city witnessed historic levels of voter participation with a 71% turnout during the district council elections, energized by widespread anti-government protests and a pro-democracy victory. However, this year’s turnout paints a very different picture. Hong Kong democrats have been effectively excluded from running due to an electoral overhaul that now guarantees only candidates loyal to Beijing can hold office.

Under the new system, the number of directly elected district council seats has been drastically reduced by 80%. Only 88 out of 470 seats are now directly elected, and all candidates must undergo national security screening and secure nominations from government-appointed committees. This has raised concerns about the lack of political diversity and grassroots representation in the city.

The district council seats hold significant importance and deal with hyper-local issues such as public transportation and waste management. Previously, the majority of these seats were directly elected, thus serving as a platform for political dissent and protest against the government. However, with the recent electoral changes, this avenue for expression has been severely diminished.

This record low turnout comes in the wake of a similar trend witnessed during the 2021 vote for the city’s more powerful legislature. Only 30.2% of eligible voters participated, allowing “patriots” loyal to Beijing to dominate the political landscape. These developments have raised concerns about the erosion of political freedom in Hong Kong and the stifling of opposition voices.

Some analysts argue that the low turnout reflects a growing disillusionment among Hong Kongers with the lack of political diversity and the perceived limitations on their ability to shape the city’s future. Voters may view these elections as unfair or illegitimate due to the disqualification and persecution of opposition figures. The restricted participation in the new political system is seen by many as futile and a waste of time.

The Hong Kong government made considerable efforts to boost voter numbers, such as extensive advertising campaigns and offering various incentives to encourage participation. However, these attempts failed to resonate with the majority of citizens.

The low turnout raises questions about the legitimacy and effectiveness of the new “patriots only” political system imposed by Beijing. Critics argue that such an exclusive system undermines the principles of democracy and political pluralism. As the Hong Kong government celebrates the supposed stability brought about by the national security law, it is clear that a significant portion of the population remains disillusioned and unwilling to endorse the current regime.

