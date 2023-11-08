Hong Kong’s Worst Rainstorm in 140 Years Sparks Concern and Disrupts Daily Life

Hong Kong experienced an unprecedented rainstorm, the heaviest in 140 years, causing widespread flooding and disruption in the densely populated Chinese territory. As a result, schools were closed, and individuals were encouraged to stay at home for safety reasons.

The extreme weather conditions led to submerged streets, shopping malls, and metro stations, while the city’s crucial cross-harbour tunnel connecting Hong Kong Island to Kowloon was also inundated with water. Authorities issued landslide warnings for certain areas, further heightening concerns.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the city’s weather agency, there was a record-breaking hourly rainfall of 158.1 millimeters at its headquarters in the hour leading up to midnight. This was the highest figure ever recorded since 1884 when official records began.

The observatory issued warnings of flash floods and urged residents living close to rivers to remain vigilant and consider evacuation if necessary. The situation escalated as water cascaded into shopping centers, adding to the chaos and discomfort experienced by the population.

The severe flooding prompted great concern from Hong Kong’s chief executive, John Lee. He instructed all departments to respond with “all-out efforts” to address the situation swiftly and efficiently.

The weather bureau placed a “black” rainstorm warning, their highest level of alert, and anticipated that the extreme conditions would persist until at least noon. The rain was attributed to a trough of low pressure associated with the remnants of Typhoon Haikui, which recently caused devastation in Taiwan and China’s Fujian province.

These increasingly intense tropical storms and heavy rainfall are linked to climate change, as experts have pointed out. The rising temperatures and altered weather patterns contribute to stronger winds, heavier rain, and subsequent flash floods and coastal damage.

Although Hong Kong escaped a direct hit from the recent typhoons, Southern China felt the full force of Typhoon Saola and Typhoon Haikui, having been struck consecutively the previous weekend.

Amidst these troubling events, the residents of Hong Kong remain resilient, supporting each other and eagerly awaiting the skies to clear, allowing life to return to normalcy once again.