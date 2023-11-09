Hong Kong and South China Experience Record-Breaking Rainfall

Hong Kong and southern China were recently hit by torrential rain brought on by Typhoon Haikui, resulting in the heaviest rainfall the region has seen in 140 years. This unprecedented weather has caused significant disruption to daily life, with schools closed, transportation services halted, and people injured.

Videos circulating online depict the dramatic scenes of water gushing down hillsides, flooding streets, malls, metro stations, and tunnels. In Hong Kong alone, 83 individuals were injured, including three seriously. The adjacent city of Shenzhen, a key technological hub with a population of over 17.7 million, experienced similar chaos, affecting the essential Pearl River Delta region.

Haikui, although downgraded to a tropical depression, continued to unleash substantial amounts of rain over areas already soaked by a previous typhoon. Hong Kong’s weather bureau issued the highest “black” rainstorm warning, with over 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain recorded on the main island, Kowloon district, and the northeastern part of the New Territories.

As a result of the severe flooding, Hong Kong’s schools were shut down, and workers were advised to stay at home. The stock exchange did not open for morning trade, and the closure would extend to the afternoon if the rainstorm warning persisted. Transport services, including the city’s rail network and cross-harbour tunnel, experienced disruptions, with delays and closures affecting thousands of commuters.

The impact of Haikui was not limited to Hong Kong. The neighboring Guangdong province in China also faced heavy rainfall, with areas such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou experiencing severe flooding. Schools, subway stations, and offices in Shenzhen were closed, and residents were seen wading through knee-deep water. The rainfall in Shenzhen reached a record-breaking 465.5 mm (1.5 ft) over a 12-hour period, the highest since records began in 1952.

Forecasters predict that the heavy rain will persist until early Saturday, with daily rainfall in the Pearl River Delta expected to exceed 500 mm. Authorities have taken precautions, suspending operations at border points and ferry services to Macau.

This recent weather event serves as a reminder of the growing unpredictability and intensity of extreme weather patterns. As climate change continues to influence global weather systems, regions like Hong Kong and southern China must prepare for more frequent and severe rainfall events. Efforts to improve infrastructure resilience and implement effective disaster management strategies become increasingly vital in safeguarding communities from the impacts of such extreme weather events.