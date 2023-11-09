Typhoon Saola Approaches Southern China with Devastating Force

Typhoon Saola, a powerful storm with wind speeds reaching 220 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour), is rapidly approaching China’s southern coast. As it heads towards landfall, Hong Kong’s weather observatory has issued its second-highest alert, urging the public to seek shelter and avoid going outside. The storm threatens to become one of the strongest to hit southern China in decades.

The Hong Kong Observatory warns of deteriorating weather conditions throughout the day, with a high risk of serious flooding in low-lying coastal areas. Dangerous storm surges, ranging from one to three meters (3-10 feet), are predicted. While Hong Kong and Guangdong will be significantly affected, Macao is expected to bear the brunt of the storm’s impact.

China’s mainland is also taking precautionary measures, with Guangdong province declaring a windstorm emergency level I – the highest level of emergency response. The National Meteorological Centre issued a red alert and ordered the relocation of over 100,000 people in eastern China’s Fujian province.

As Typhoon Saola approaches, several Chinese cities have delayed the start of the school year, and thousands of train services have been suspended. Cathay Pacific and HK Express have canceled numerous flights to and from Hong Kong.

China’s transport ministry has mobilized rescue and salvage ships as well as helicopters to areas expected to be affected by the storm. Meanwhile, another typhoon, Haikui, is approaching Taiwan and is projected to make landfall before heading towards eastern China.

Southern China often faces the brunt of typhoons during the summer and autumn seasons. While these storms can cause temporary disruptions, the implementation of stronger building codes and improved flood management systems has significantly reduced the risk of casualties.

As Typhoon Saola and other storms approach, it is essential for the affected regions and their residents to stay vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and take necessary precautions to protect lives and property.