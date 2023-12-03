The Courage of Agnes Chow: Hong Kong Activist Defies Bail and Leaves for Canada

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has made a bold decision to jump police bail and leave Hong Kong for Canada, where she plans to further her studies. Despite her release from prison in 2021, Ms. Chow is still under investigation for alleged “collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security” in connection to the anti-government protests of 2019.

In a social media post on Sunday, marking her 27th birthday, Ms. Chow disclosed that she had been accepted by a university in Toronto earlier this year. However, in order to obtain her passport, she was required to go on a police-escorted trip to mainland China in August, where she felt constantly monitored. During the trip, she was taken to witness China’s achievements and visit the headquarters of the technology firm Tencent, where she was asked to pose for photos.

Fearful that remaining silent about her experience could potentially be misconstrued as “patriotism,” Ms. Chow decided to speak out. Upon her return to Hong Kong, she was compelled to sign letters expressing remorse for her past political actions and gratitude to the police for organizing the trip. These actions were enforced by authorities, surely raising concerns about the state of freedom of expression in Hong Kong.

Ms. Chow had been expected to report to the police again later this month in connection to media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s trial on similar allegations. However, she has not yet been charged and cited the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong, her personal safety, and her physical and mental health as factors influencing her decision to leave.

Agnes Chow was a prominent figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and was even referred to as “the real Mulan,” drawing comparisons to the legendary Chinese heroine. Her courage and determination in fighting for her beliefs have earned her recognition, including a spot on the BBC 100 Women list in 2020.

The crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong by authorities since the anti-government protests in 2019 culminated in the implementation of the national security law in 2020. The law has had a chilling effect on dissent and has significantly narrowed the space for political activism in the city. As a result, many activists like Agnes Chow are compelled to weigh the risks of staying in Hong Kong against the pursuit of their ideals.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is Agnes Chow known for?

Agnes Chow is known for her activism in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. She rose to prominence during the anti-government protests in 2019 and became a symbol of resistance.

2. Why is Agnes Chow leaving Hong Kong?

Agnes Chow has made the decision to leave Hong Kong for Canada due to concerns about her personal safety, the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong, and her physical and mental health.

3. What is the national security law in Hong Kong?

The national security law is a legislation imposed by Beijing that grants sweeping powers to authorities to suppress dissent and crack down on pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong.

Sources:

– BBC News

– Wikipedia