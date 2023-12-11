New Article: Hong Kong’s “Patriots Only” Election Witnesses Historic Low Turnout

A recent district election in Hong Kong, which adopted a “patriots only” approach by excluding opposition democrats from participating, recorded an alarmingly low voter turnout of 27.5%. This unprecedented decline in voter participation, compared to the previous election held in 2019, reflects the growing perception among Hong Kong citizens that this poll lacked democratic credibility.

The decline in voter turnout can be attributed to the imposition of the national security law by Beijing, which has been leveraged to suppress dissenting voices. Furthermore, the electoral system has been overhauled to marginalize democrats and other liberal candidates. Consequently, both pro-establishment supporters and opposition voters have become disillusioned with the electoral process, questioning the significance of casting their votes.

Lemon Wong, one of the remaining democrats engaged in local politics, observed that this trend highlights the diminishing faith in the electoral system. Even pro-establishment supporters are beginning to question the relevance of their participation, as they perceive the system to be inherently unfair and unrepresentative of their interests.

The previous record low turnout of 35.8% was recorded in 1999. However, the district election held four years ago, amidst the mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, saw an unprecedented 71% turnout. This remarkable display of civic engagement resulted in a resounding victory for the democratic camp in a fiercely contested poll.

For this election, the number of directly elected seats was significantly reduced by approximately 80%, while all candidates were subjected to stringent national security background checks and were required to secure nominations from two pro-government committees. As a result, several pro-democracy and non pro-establishment groups, including moderate factions, failed to meet these thresholds.

The electoral process faced additional challenges as an electronic poll register system failure caused disruptions, eventually leading to a switch to a manual system. This incident compelled authorities to extend polling times by 90 minutes until midnight.

With over ten thousand police deployed, tight security measures were implemented. Several arrests were made, including individuals allegedly involved in activities such as encouraging others to cast invalid ballots or disrupt the polls. These arrests were conducted by the police and the city’s anti-corruption authority.

Three members of the “League of Social Democrats” were arrested just before engaging in a planned protest against what they deemed a “birdcage election.” They condemned this election as a “big leap backwards” for electoral and democratic rights. The police stated that these individuals were apprehended on suspicion of attempting to incite disruption during the poll.

Despite criticisms from certain Western governments regarding Hong Kong’s increasing authoritarianism under the national security law, local leader John Lee maintained the legitimacy of the election. Lee argued that securing stability in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, necessitated implementing the principle of patriots governing the region. He further argued that the 2019 election had been exploited to undermine governance and jeopardize national security.

Hong Kong’s current political landscape raises profound concerns about the preservation of democratic values and citizens’ rights. The record low turnout in the recent district election signifies a significant shift in public sentiment towards the electoral process. It remains to be seen how Hong Kong’s political landscape will continue to evolve and respond to these challenges.

