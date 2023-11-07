Hong Kong Braces for Extreme Weather Conditions, Disrupting Daily Life

Torrential rainfall and severe flooding have brought Hong Kong to a standstill, causing widespread chaos and disruptions across the city. The deluge, which began on Thursday night, has submerged metro stations, transformed streets into surging torrents, and trapped drivers on roads. This extreme weather event comes hot on the heels of Typhoon Saola, the strongest typhoon to hit Hong Kong in five years. The city is reeling from the back-to-back onslaught of natural disasters.

Hong Kong’s government has reported record-breaking rainfall, with the highest hourly rainfall since records began in 1884. Some areas of the city have seen almost 500 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours. As a result, schools have been suspended, businesses have been urged to allow non-essential employees to work from home, and the stock market canceled morning trading.

The city’s transportation system has also been severely affected. While the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) has managed to keep most of its subway operations running, one line had to be suspended after a station in the Wong Tai Sin district was flooded. Videos and photos circulating online showed workers struggling to keep floodwaters at bay at another station. Meanwhile, major bus, tram, and ferry services have been temporarily halted, and multiple roads closed due to the risk of landslides.

Amidst all this chaos, Hong Kong citizens are doing their best to navigate the challenging circumstances. Videos have emerged showing floodwater entering buildings and shopping malls, with debris scattered across the floors. The government has issued warnings and advisories, urging residents to stay indoors, find shelter, and consider evacuating if they live near rivers or in high-risk areas.

The neighboring city of Shenzhen has also been severely affected, breaking multiple rainfall records in the process. The downpours there caused kindergartens, primary, and secondary schools to shut down, while transport services, including six subway lines, were suspended.

Hong Kong continues to face the wrath of extreme weather conditions, and the government has warned that these conditions are expected to persist for several more hours. As the city grapples with the aftermath of back-to-back natural disasters, its resilience and ability to bounce back will undoubtedly be put to the test.