New Title: Hong Kong Security Forces Arrest Individuals Tied to Funding for 2019 Protesters Amid National Security Concerns

Hong Kong security forces have apprehended ten individuals believed to be involved with a disbanded fund that provided assistance to protesters during the 2019 anti-extradition bill unrest. The suspects, consisting of four men and six women aged between 26 and 43, have been arrested on charges of colluding with foreign entities to endanger national security and inciting riots. The police investigation indicates that these individuals conspired with the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund to accept donations from foreign organizations and offer financial aid to groups supporting overseas fugitives or advocating for sanctions against Hong Kong.

In accordance with a court order, the police conducted searches at the residences and workplaces of the arrested individuals and seized relevant documents and electronic devices. The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation, and additional arrests have not been ruled out. Among those detained is prominent pro-democracy activist Bobo Yip, who was taken into custody in the early hours of the morning at Tai Wai. Yip’s arrest was followed by the confiscation of evidence from a Catholic bookstore in Yau Ma Tei.

The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, associated with the arrested individuals, has faced legal action before. In November of the same year, five former trustees of the fund, including Cardinal Joseph Zen, barrister Margaret Ng, ex-lawmaker Cyd Ho, scholar Hui Po-keung, and singer-activist Denise Ho, were arrested and subsequently found guilty. Their offense revolved around failing to register the fund as a society, resulting in fines ranging up to HK$4,000 each. Sze Ching-wee, the fund’s secretary, also faced charges and was convicted.

These recent arrests come after the trustees’ previous apprehension in May 2021 on suspicion of conspiring with foreign entities, an offense under the Beijing-imposed national security law. Although the five trustees were released on bail, no charges have been formally filed against them yet. It is important to note that the four fellow former trustees were not among those arrested on the recent occasion.

The 2019 protests in Hong Kong began as demonstrations opposing an extradition bill, ultimately evolving into a larger movement advocating for democracy and expressing discontent with police conduct and Beijing’s influence. In response, the Chinese government introduced national security legislation to Hong Kong’s legal framework in June 2020, bypassing local legislative procedures. This legislation criminalizes subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorist acts and grants broader powers to the police. While authorities argue that the law has restored stability and peace to the city, it has raised concerns among democrats, civil society groups, and international trade partners due to its potential impact on dissent and freedom of expression.

