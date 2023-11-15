The Impending Arrival of Super Typhoon Saola Sends Hong Kong into Standstill

Hong Kong is on high alert as it prepares for the arrival of a formidable natural force – super typhoon Saola. With wind speeds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph), this powerful storm is anticipated to move towards the coast of eastern Guangdong province on the Chinese mainland. Authorities have raised the strong wind signal to No. 8, resulting in a virtual standstill within the city. As a precautionary measure, businesses, schools, and even the stock exchange have shut their doors.

Although Saola is projected to skirt within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Hong Kong on Friday night and Saturday morning, the weather observatory warns of rapidly deteriorating conditions. They are closely monitoring the situation and considering the need for higher cyclone warning signals later in the day.

In preparation for the typhoon, all schools in Hong Kong have been closed, despite it being the first day of the term for many students. The anticipation of the storm has led to crowded markets and long queues at supermarkets, as residents stock up on essential supplies.

The Hong Kong Observatory predicts heavy rain, violent winds, and a significant rise in water levels until Saturday, increasing the risk of flooding. As a result, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s flagship carrier, has cancelled all flights between 2 pm local time on Friday and 10 am on Saturday. Further flight delays and cancellations may be necessary depending on the path of the typhoon.

While Hong Kong prepares for the arrival of Saola, a second typhoon named Haikui is approaching Taiwan. Expected to make landfall on the northern part of the island on Sunday, Haikui then sets its sights on the eastern Chinese city of Fuzhou.

With these powerful storms on the horizon, residents and authorities are on high alert, prioritizing safety measures and closely monitoring the situation to mitigate any potential risks.

FAQ:

Q: What is a typhoon?

A: A typhoon is a tropical cyclone that typically occurs in the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Q: What is the Hong Kong Observatory?

A: The Hong Kong Observatory is a government department responsible for weather forecasting and monitoring in Hong Kong.

Q: How do typhoon warning signals work in Hong Kong?

A: Hong Kong has five typhoon warning signals, the strongest being signal No. 10, indicating the most severe hurricane conditions.

