Hong Kong Shuts Down Stock Trading as Super Typhoon Saola Approaches

Hong Kong is taking precautionary measures as Super Typhoon Saola approaches the city, with the government hoisting the No 8 storm warning signal. In anticipation of heavy rain and gales, the stock market in Hong Kong will be closed on Friday. This decision is in accordance with the rules of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) which suspend trading in stocks and futures during extreme weather events.

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued an upgraded storm signal, indicating that the weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly. Heavy squally showers and violent winds will persist throughout the day, necessitating the continuation of the T8 signal. However, markets in mainland China will remain open for business as usual.

This is not the first time that HKEX has halted trading due to inclement weather. Earlier this year, on July 17, the local market was forced to close when Typhoon Talim struck Hong Kong. The criteria for closing the market is based on the issuance of a No. 8 signal or above before the pre-opening session, which runs from 9am to 9.30am, and remains in force until noon local time.

The closure of the stock market comes at a challenging time for Hong Kong’s financial sector. The Hang Seng Index experienced an 8.5% decline in August, its worst monthly performance since February. Concerns about China’s economic slowdown and disappointment over Beijing’s slow response to stimulus measures have contributed to fund outflows.

Super Typhoon Saola is not the first storm to impact Hong Kong’s financial markets in recent years. Tropical storms Higos, Nangka, and Nalgae have also disrupted trading, prompting executives at HKEX to search for strategies to mitigate losses caused by market interruptions.

Despite these challenges, the Hong Kong stock market remains active and significant. According to the HKEX’s August 28 report, the market handles an average turnover of HK$115.5 billion (US$14.5 billion) per day in securities trading. Additionally, the market for exchange-traded funds sees an average daily turnover of HK$11.7 billion.

In addition to the closure of the stock market, schools and kindergartens in Hong Kong and the neighboring city of Shenzhen will also be shut on Friday. This decision affects the start of the new semester, which has been postponed to September 4. These precautions ensure the safety and well-being of the residents as the typhoon approaches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is the Hong Kong stock market closing?

The Hong Kong stock market is closing due to the No 8 storm warning signal being hoisted as Super Typhoon Saola approaches the city. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of traders and employees.

2. Will markets in mainland China be affected?

No, markets in mainland China will remain open for business as usual.

3. How often does the Hong Kong stock market close due to extreme weather?

The closure of the stock market is not a common occurrence. It happened earlier this year in July when Typhoon Talim hit Hong Kong.

4. How has the recent performance of the Hong Kong stock market been?

The Hang Seng Index experienced an 8.5% decline in August, its worst monthly performance since February. Concerns about China’s economic slowdown have contributed to this decline.

5. What is the average daily turnover of the Hong Kong stock market?

According to the HKEX’s August 28 report, the market handles an average turnover of HK$115.5 billion (US$14.5 billion) per day in securities trading.

6. How will the closure of schools and kindergartens affect residents?

The closure of schools and kindergartens ensures the safety and well-being of students as the typhoon approaches. The start of the new semester has been postponed to September 4.