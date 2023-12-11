Hong Kong Election: Voter Turnout Hits Historic Low

In a historic turn of events, voter turnout in Hong Kong’s district council elections plummeted to a record-low level. With new rules implemented under Beijing’s guidance, all pro-democracy candidates were effectively barred from participating, marking a significant departure from previous elections. The latest figures reveal that only 27.5% of the city’s 4.3 million registered voters cast their ballots. This starkly contrasts with the record-high 71.2% turnout during the 2019 elections, which saw a landslide victory for the pro-democracy camp.

Under the new electoral rules, candidates must secure endorsements from government-appointed committees, predominantly consisting of Beijing loyalists. This requirement makes it virtually impossible for any pro-democracy candidates to run, further narrowing the pool of options for the electorate. Additionally, an amendment passed in July greatly reduced the proportion of directly elected seats from approximately 90% to a mere 20%.

The district councils, responsible for municipal matters such as infrastructure projects and public facility organization, served as Hong Kong’s last major political bodies primarily chosen by the public. However, with these new changes, political freedoms in the city have been curtailed, aligning with a separate overhaul for the legislature in 2021. The declining turnout signals the growing public sentiment against the “patriots only” system and the government’s uncompromising crackdown on dissent.

Critics argue that the low voter turnout illustrates the widespread discontent with the erosion of democratic principles in Hong Kong. Many pro-democracy activists have either been arrested or forced to flee the city following the implementation of a harsh national security law in response to the 2019 protests. The previous lowest turnout in council elections since the handover to Chinese rule in 1997 was 35.8% in 1999.

While government officials downplay the significance of turnout as a measure of the electoral changes’ success, they are making efforts to promote the polls. Hong Kong leader John Lee’s administration organized carnivals, an outdoor concert, and offered free admission to museums to encourage voting. However, experts argue that the low turnout is not due to political apathy or a coordinated boycott but rather a deliberate disengagement by design. The revised rules have created a sense of exclusion among the majority of the population, leading to an underwhelming participation rate.

The aftermath of this election raises concerns about the legitimacy of the newly elected district councils. With a limited range of “patriots” in power, decision-making may become more insular, hindering the government’s understanding of citizens’ concerns and expectations. This lack of connection can potentially foster instability and policy misalignment.

As Beijing’s top office for Hong Kong affairs praises the council elections as a means to enhance democracy, critics argue that the current trajectory further diminishes both political freedoms and the representation of diverse voices within the city.

