Privilege of Power: Hong Kong’s Controversial Election Raises Concerns over Democracy

Hong Kong, a city once known for its vibrant pro-democracy movement, is facing a new wave of challenges as three pro-democracy activists were arrested just before the start of the district election. The election, which has been dubbed a “birdcage” by critics, has drawn criticism for its exclusionary policies and the marginalization of opposition figures.

The pro-China government has been making efforts to boost turnout, as many observers believe that a significant number of people may choose to boycott the polls. This stands in contrast to the 2019 council elections, which saw a record turnout of 71% and a sweeping victory for the democratic camp amidst mass pro-democracy protests.

The three activists, members of the “League of Social Democrats,” were arrested in Hong Kong’s Central business district. The group had planned to protest against the election, arguing that it lacks any democratic scope due to vetting requirements imposed by the authorities. These requirements effectively bar all democrats from running, raising concerns about the absence of Hong Kong people’s right to vote and be elected.

The arrests were made on suspicion of “attempting to incite others to carry out acts that disrupt district council election,” according to police. The three individuals are currently under investigation.

The controversial election is a result of regulations introduced in July that significantly reduced the number of directly elected district council seats, slashing them by nearly 80% compared to four years ago. Candidates now have to undergo national security background checks and secure nominations from pro-government committees. As a result, several pro-democracy groups, including moderates, and even some pro-Beijing figures failed to secure enough nominations.

This latest development further narrows electoral freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The national security law imposed by China in 2020 has led to a crackdown on dissent, with former district councillors being arrested and major opposition parties disbanded. It is seen by some as the last step in implementing the principles of “patriots governing Hong Kong.”

While some Western governments criticize the national security law for suppressing dissent, China argues that it has brought stability to the financial hub following the prolonged pro-democracy protests of 2019. In recent weeks, pro-Beijing and pro-government parties have campaigned vigorously to bolster turnout, deploying thousands of police officers to maintain order.

However, not everyone is convinced. Some Hong Kong residents feel disheartened by the erosion of the broad political spectrum and have chosen to boycott the election. Turnout for the current election stood at 15.47% at 2:30 p.m., a significant drop compared to the previous election.

Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong’s Baptist University and a former pro-democracy lawmaker, expressed concern over the state of democracy in Hong Kong. He stated, “It’s very hard to talk about democracy or democratisation anymore in today’s Hong Kong. What they’re doing now is the installation of the so-called patriots-only governance structure.”

As Hong Kong grapples with the implications of this controversial election, the future of the city’s democracy and the struggle between pro-democracy activists and the pro-China government remains uncertain.