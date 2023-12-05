A Hong Kong Activist Finds Freedom Abroad

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has made the difficult decision to flee to Canada, leaving behind her home and loved ones. The crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong has become too oppressive for Chow to bear, leading her to seek refuge in a country that values and protects individual liberties.

For years, Chow has faced intense scrutiny and lived in constant fear under the watchful eye of Hong Kong authorities. Her passport was confiscated, limiting her ability to travel and cutting her off from the outside world. In this oppressive environment, she felt forced to remain silent, unable to freely express her views or fight for the rights of her fellow citizens.

The political situation in Hong Kong, combined with the toll it was taking on Chow’s mental and physical health, ultimately led to her decision not to return. The high political risk of being denied the opportunity to leave again was too great, and she could not bear the thought of being trapped in Hong Kong indefinitely.

Chow’s journey to Canada follows her release from prison in June 2021 after being jailed for participating in an unauthorized assembly. However, her freedom was short-lived, as she faced another allegation of collusion with foreign forces under a China-imposed national security law. This allegation resulted in the confiscation of her passport and a life under constant surveillance.

The national security law, touted by China as a means to restore stability, has drawn criticism from Western governments as a tool of repression. Many believe it is being used to silence dissent and erode the democratic values that Hong Kong once held dear. Chow’s experience exemplifies the chilling effect this law has had on activists and pro-democracy advocates.

Chow’s suffering extended beyond the constant surveillance and limitations on her freedoms. The fear of being jailed again took a toll on her mental health, leading to panic attacks and a diagnosis of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. While she struggled with her own mental well-being, authorities continued to make more arrests and impose harsh sentences on fellow democracy activists.

In a symbolic gesture, Hong Kong authorities allowed Chow to travel to Toronto for a master’s degree program. However, this freedom came with strings attached. She had to make a one-day trip to the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where she was closely monitored by police officers and subjected to a “patriotic” exhibition showcasing China’s accomplishments.

Chow’s experience highlights the lengths to which Hong Kong authorities are willing to go to control and silence dissent. She was coerced into writing and signing letters of repentance and gratitude to the very authorities that oppressed her. The national security police acted outside the bounds of the legal system, further eroding trust and faith in Hong Kong’s institutions.

Unsurprisingly, Hong Kong’s leader, John Lee, has labeled Chow a “liar” and vowed to pursue her for life. This threat underscores the lengths to which the government is willing to go to silence its critics and maintain control. Lee’s words are a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who dare to challenge the system.

Chow’s journey to Canada serves as a reminder that many others in Hong Kong continue to suffer under repression, with their voices silenced and their freedoms curbed. Her hope is that her story will shed light on the plight of these individuals and inspire the world to take notice and take action.

