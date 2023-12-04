New Article: Prominent Hong Kong Activist Declares Decision to Stay Abroad, Evading Bail Conditions

A well-known figure in the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, Agnes Chow, has recently revealed her choice to remain overseas and not return to the city as per her bail conditions. Chow, who played a significant role in the 2019 antigovernment protests, voiced concerns for her safety and opted to defy Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on dissident voices.

Chow, aged 27, had previously undergone an arrest in 2020 and subsequently received a 10-month jail sentence for participating in an unauthorized assembly. These charges were imposed under Beijing’s national security law, which was implemented in response to the widespread demonstrations that occurred the previous year.

Released on bail in 2021 after spending over six months in custody, Chow was required to regularly check in with the police. However, through a post on social media, she conveyed her decision to no longer adhere to this requirement, citing the detrimental impact on her overall well-being due to several emotional illnesses.

The activist also disclosed that it was only this year, upon receiving acceptance to a university in Toronto, that the police agreed to return her passport on the condition that she traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen. This trip included visits to Chinese technology giant Tencent and an exhibition celebrating China’s accomplishments, which Chow expressed discomfort in being coerced to take part in.

In response to her announcement, Hong Kong police released a statement on Monday condemning Chow for challenging the rule of law. They urged her to reconsider her decision, cautioning that continuing down this path would potentially brand her as a lifelong fugitive.

Agnes Chow co-founded Demosisto, a pro-democracy party, alongside fellow activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law. However, the party disbanded on the same day the national security law was enacted. Since then, the pro-democracy movement has faced intensified difficulties, resulting in over 280 arrests. Joshua Wong is currently in custody, facing a subversion charge that could lead to life imprisonment if convicted. Nathan Law sought refuge in the United Kingdom, with a substantial reward offered by the police for information leading to his capture.

While Beijing argues that the national security law has restored stability to Hong Kong, the implementation has generated further challenges for the pro-democracy movement. The ongoing exodus of prominent activists from Hong Kong signifies the escalating suppression of dissenting voices and threatens to alter the city’s political landscape permanently.

