Agnes Chow’s Life in Canada: Embracing Personal Safety and New Opportunities

Prominent Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow Ting has recently revealed that she is residing in Canada and has made the decision not to return to Hong Kong, despite being required to report to the police as part of an ongoing national security investigation. Chow, who played a significant role in the city’s pro-democracy movement as a co-founder of the now-disbanded Demosisto, has been in Canada for three months studying for her master’s degree. She expressed that her decision not to return was based on careful consideration of the situation in Hong Kong, her personal safety, and her physical and mental well-being.

In a social media post, Chow explained that she had originally planned to return to Hong Kong by the end of December to comply with the national security law case. However, after weighing the circumstances and potential repercussions, she decided against it. Chow emphasized that she is unlikely to ever return to Hong Kong.

This news comes after Chow was detained in 2020, along with media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and two other activists, over allegations of colluding with foreign forces by calling for sanctions on Hong Kong. Although she was granted bail and not formally charged, her passport was confiscated. Chow mentioned that she was later granted permission to visit Shenzhen, during which she had the opportunity to learn about China’s achievements and its advancements in technology by visiting an exhibition and the headquarters of Tencent. However, she admitted to feeling afraid during the trip.

Chow clarified that accusations of deliberately deceiving national security authorities are unfounded and that her decision to remain in Canada was driven by her concerns that additional conditions might be imposed on her movement if she were to return to Hong Kong. She expressed her desire to avoid being coerced into doing things she does not want to do, including being forced to travel to mainland China. Chow spoke candidly about her mental health struggles, specifically anxiety disorder and depression, and her hope that being free from worry about further arrest would enable her to speak her mind and live freely.

As with any news story, the South China Morning Post has reached out to the police for comment on this matter. It is worth noting that authorities had previously offered a bounty for the arrest of eight activists accused of violating the national security law, including Nathan Law, Chow’s former colleague.

Agnes Chow’s presence in Canada opens up new opportunities for her as she pursues higher education and prioritizes her personal well-being and safety. Her decision not to return to Hong Kong underscores the challenging environment facing activists, both in Hong Kong and other parts of the world grappling with issues of political freedom and human rights.

