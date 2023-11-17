Tragic Incident in Uganda Leaves Honeymooners Dead in Terror Attack

A horrifying incident in Uganda has claimed the lives of a newly-married couple, David Barlow and Celia Geyer. While on their honeymoon safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park, they fell victim to an attack carried out by a terrorist cell affiliated with ISIS. The couple, known for their contributions to the community and their genuine personalities, have left their loved ones devastated by their untimely and tragic deaths.

David Barlow, a respected member of the community, was described as a pillar of strength who always prioritized the needs of others. He had dedicated over a decade of his life to serving on the parish council. Barlow was deeply involved in various aspects of village life, including sports clubs, making him a beloved figure in the community.

Friends and acquaintances fondly remembered Barlow as a genuine and humorous individual with an approachable and down-to-earth nature. His charm and amiable personality made him well-liked by many.

Celia Geyer, originally from South Africa, was a talented individual who held the position of Senior Vice President of Design and Project Development for a luxury travel firm. Her colleagues and neighbors will miss her unique skills, creativity, passion, and action-oriented attitude. Geyer’s warm and welcoming personality left a lasting impression on those who knew her, despite only having met her briefly.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terror group that pledged allegiance to ISIS, was responsible for the attack that claimed the couple’s lives. In recent years, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been working together to eliminate the ADF from the eastern region of Congo. However, this tragic incident highlights the vulnerabilities present in safeguarding tourists in the park.

In response to the attack, Uganda’s President Yoweri K. Museveni expressed his condolences to Barlow and Geyer’s families and stated that the perpetrators would face consequences for their actions. The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has issued a travel warning, advising against all but essential travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing threats posed by terrorist groups and the importance of enhancing security measures to protect innocent lives. It is a sobering moment that calls for unity and collective efforts to ensure the safety of all individuals, both at home and abroad.

