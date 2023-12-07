The Incredible Partnership Between Humans and Honeyguide Birds

In a fascinating discovery, researchers have found that honeyguide birds in Africa respond to unique sounds produced by honey-hunters from different cultures. These birds recognize specific signals as an invitation to collaborate with humans in the pursuit of honey.

The greater honeyguide birds, known scientifically as Indicator indicator, guide honey-hunters to bees’ nests, with the humans breaking them open to collect honey while the birds enjoy beeswax and larvae.

To explore the communication between honeyguides and honey-hunters, Claire Spottiswoode from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and Brian Wood from the University of California, Los Angeles, accompanied experienced honey-hunters from the Hadza people in Tanzania and the Yao people in Mozambique. They played recordings of the distinctive calls used by each culture to summon the birds.

The results were astonishing. In Tanzania, honeyguides responded in 81% of the tests when the familiar Hadza sounds were played. However, they only responded in 24% of the tests involving foreign Yao calls. Similarly, in Mozambique, honeyguides responded in nearly 75% of the tests using familiar Yao sounds, compared to only 25% for the Hadza whistles.

These findings demonstrate that honeyguides from different regions have learned to recognize and respond to the specific signals used by honey-hunters within their local area. This knowledge is passed down from generation to generation within each culture, reinforcing the established cultural tradition.

According to Spottiswoode, “Where there is a human cultural tradition that’s become established, it pays honeyguides to learn it, and honeyguides learning it in turn further reinforces the cultural tradition.” This unique partnership between humans and wild animals is a remarkable example of mutual cooperation for the benefit of both species.

At the core of this collaboration is the ability of both humans and honeyguide birds to communicate. Humans possess the remarkable capability to assign meaning to arbitrary sounds, allowing us to communicate and cooperate effectively. Therefore, it is not surprising that a similar ability is observed when humans actively cooperate with individuals of another species.

This discovery sheds light on the intricate and interconnected relationship between humans and wildlife. It serves as a reminder of the extraordinary bonds that exist in nature, where cooperation can arise across species to accomplish shared goals.

