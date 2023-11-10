New Honduran Ambassador Recalled to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras—In response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the dire conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, Honduras has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations. The Honduran Foreign Minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, emphasized the “serious humanitarian situation” affecting the civilian population in Gaza Strip as the reason behind the decision.

Honduras joins a growing list of Latin American countries that have taken diplomatic measures to express their disapproval of Israel’s offensive against Hamas. Bolivia severed diplomatic relations with Israel, citing “crimes against humanity.” Similarly, Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel, highlighting their concerns about the Israeli offensive.

The recent escalation of violence resulted in Palestinian terrorists infiltrating Israel and carrying out attacks, leading to the death toll of over 1,400 people and the seizure of more than 240 hostages. The majority of the casualties were innocent civilians who were attacked in their homes or while attending a music festival.

Although the exact number of casualties remains disputed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reported a Palestinian death toll of 9,227. This figure is believed to include both terrorists and civilians killed by misfired rockets. It is important to note that these numbers cannot be independently verified.

The recall of the Honduran ambassador serves as a proactive measure to draw attention to the dire situation in Gaza and to emphasize the government’s concern for innocent civilians. The decision does not indicate a deterioration of relations between Honduras and Israel, as the embassy will remain operational with its staff intact.

Minister Reina highlighted that Honduras aligns with the United Nations resolution, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the observance of humanitarian law, and the initiation of peace negotiations. The recall of the ambassador is a symbolic gesture aimed at demonstrating solidarity with the suffering Palestinian population.

In 2021, under the leadership of former President Juan Orlando Hernández, Honduras relocated its embassy to Jerusalem. The decision was perceived as an effort to strengthen ties with the Trump administration, which had moved the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2018. However, President Hernández is currently facing drug trafficking charges in the United States.

Since then, Honduras has seen a shift in leadership, with a leftist president, Castro, assuming office. The new administration aims to align itself with other leftist governments in the region while maintaining a balanced relationship with the United States.

