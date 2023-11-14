The Deadly Arsenal of Hamas: A Closer Look

Hamas, a condemned terror group operating out of the Gaza Strip, has recently unleashed a devastating attack on Israel using a variety of homemade and modified weapons. This unexpected assault, which saw Hamas militants infiltrating Israel by land, sea, and air, demonstrates a significant shift in the group’s military strategy.

Experts have analyzed numerous photos and videos to identify the weapons used by Hamas during the assault. Many of these weapons appear to be altered Russian or Chinese firearms, potentially obtained through various means such as battlefield leftovers or illicit sources. However, some experts believe that certain firearms may have been supplied by Iran, a country known for supporting Hamas with financial aid, military equipment, and training.

Gaza, the territory from which Hamas operates, has been under blockade by Israel and Egypt since 2007. This isolation has made it a fertile ground for Hamas to scavenge and transform weapons for guerrilla warfare. Despite being less sophisticated than Israeli military equipment, Hamas has managed to cause an unprecedented level of devastation.

One weapon that stood out in the analysis was a Soviet-built DShK machine gun, typically requiring two people to operate. However, it appears that Hamas has modified this weapon to be easily operated by a single fighter. The DShK is designed to penetrate military vehicles and aircraft, making it a deadly choice for the group.

The ubiquitous AK-47 assault rifle also played a significant role in Hamas’ arsenal. According to experts, the AK-47 is lethal, user-friendly, and easily accessible, making it the preferred weapon for militant groups. Hamas fighters were frequently seen carrying AK-47s in the videos and photos analyzed. Some groups may even modify these rifles to enhance their practicality and effectiveness.

While modifications like these may suggest an unprofessional force, they still pose a significant threat. The ability to adapt older equipment to make it more ergonomic or effective showcases the resourcefulness of these militant groups. Additionally, some of the AK-47s used by Hamas are believed to be old Soviet weapons left behind during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

